DALLAS – Dallas School District completed the profile of what it would like to see in its next superintendent.
The Dallas School Board reviewed and approved the document, which is intended to be used to help potential candidates learn more about the skills and traits the district is looking for in a leader.
Search consultant Hank Harris held focus groups, interviewed staff members and used survey results to compile the profile, which was presented to the board in June 8.
“As you know, I got to know your community pretty well, other than I certainly missed being in Dallas to do this work,” Harris said.
He said 319 people participated in the community engagement process.
“There was actually an increase in engagement,” Harris said. “I was actually quite thrilled with the number of school staff that participated in focus groups per capita.”
Harris said 140 staff members, including administrators, teachers and classified staff, participated.
The percentage of students who participated, mostly through the survey, was high as well at 132.
Harris said the profile he presented could be modified if the board wished.
“My job, and what you see in this document is my best work in providing to you, school board, what I believe the community is saying is the most important qualities they would like you to be looking for when decide on the next superintendent,” Harris said.
He said the No. 1 strength of the district people listed was collaboration.
“In every single group I met, it comes up very quickly,” Harris said. “There is this deep sense of a high level of collaboration.”
Other strengths of the district include “whole student” initiatives that “go above and beyond academic coursework;” high quality labor negotiations; a capable administrative team; a sense that Dallas is home, meaning people who grew up there in the town return to work; and an experienced, capable and respectful board.
Harris identified the challenges the next superintendent will face as COVID-19 requirements; budget and declining enrollment; lack of a common visions and strategic plan; students with special needs; and facility planning and a new facilities bond campaign.
Harris listed the traits of Dallas’ next leader as: an experienced school district leader with a track record of serving in districts similar to Dallas.
The profile identified the following at attributes needed in the next superintendent:
•Is an experienced school district leader
•Has a track record of educational success in a community with similar attributes to Dallas and who embodies the following:
•A leader who operates with the highest level of integrity and who leads with honesty and transparency and authenticity.
•Brings a demonstrated commitment to relationship building and shared decisionmaking, with employees, labor partners, and community partners.
•A leader with a long-term commitment to Dallas who enjoys engaging in all that the community has to offer.
•A prudent steward of district finances who also brings wisdom regarding bond work.
•Possesses outstanding communication skills. A leader who can communicate effectively in a multitude of venues and with a variety of audiences and is strategic about communicating across the organization and beyond.
•A relational leader who knows people by name and cares about them. A superintendent who knows our students and values them as key stakeholders.
“What happens with the document after tonight is it’s most frequently read by prospective candidates who might be thinking about applying,” Harris said. “We take a little break from now until fall. I will come back at a late summer or early fall board meeting to discuss what phase 2 looks like, and our timeline has us starting the work of recruiting in October.”
