Itemizer-Observer
POLK COUNTY — Oregon’s high school seniors who were on track to graduate, received a passing grade last week.
But with the social distancing that is part of the state’s “Stay Home, Save Lives” order, graduating seniors won’t be able to experience the usual hallmarks of graduation — prom, trips or a graduation ceremony.
Since there is not a clear date when that order will be lifted, the team at Central High School is exploring creative ways to celebrate seniors, said principal Donna Servignat.
“It isn’t their fault,” she said. “We want to honor their hard work and not create a barrier for them.”
They’re looking for ways to give CHS’ senior class of about 220 an opportunity to get photos and their diplomas.
“We’re trying to do something creative,” Servignat said. “The entire nation is sharing ideas.”
School districts across the country are sharing information through Jostens, where the district gets its caps and gowns, she said.
All transcripts will be pass or no pass. Anyone not passing has an incomplete, and CHS staff are working on individual plans for them, Servignat said.
If they complete their work by Aug. 31, 2020, they will graduate on time.
Seniors who needed them, picked up Chromebooks from the high school on Thursday.
Counselor Shane Cyphers was there to greet his students, but had to change the usual way he greets them.
“We can’t even do a fist bump right now,” he said. “Kids understand. (There’s) still some shock.”
He thinks that will be there until plans become clearer.
Cyphers’ son is a senior. There is a sense of loss, Cyphers said.
Servignat said senior class officials are involved in the process of figuring out how to celebrate the class of 2020.
They’re looking for ways to reach out and get feedback from students.
Dallas School District will treat the status of seniors in a similar fashion.
“There is no world in which this is fair. We will not give up on finding creative ways to honor you and restore every amount of normalcy that we can,” said Andy Bellando, Dallas interim superintendent in a message to students and parents. “At this time, no decisions have been made about graduation ceremonies or the opportunity for students to reschedule events, like proms, as we are awaiting further direction regarding social distancing requirements. We will share this information as soon as we know.”
Bellando said that administration and staff at Dallas High School and Morrison Campus Alternative School are in contact with families of seniors to let them know the status of their progress toward graduation. He said demonstration of essential skills — a requirement for graduation in normal school years — has been suspended for the Class of 2020.
In its simplest terms, seniors who had passing grades and were on track to graduate at the time of the closure (March 13) will earn “passing” grades and a diploma as if the year had been completed then,” Bellando said. “Any senior not on track to graduate on March 13 will receive targeted, specific support from high school staff to help them qualify for a diploma.”
Perrydale teachers and staff held a “special delivery day” on Saturday to take senior who had already met requirements for the Class of 2020 the content of their lockers. About 30 cars — staff members drove their own cars — made a convoy to each senior’s house to give back their the stuff they had in their lockers before schools were closed last month.
“The seniors received their contents, yard signs, and other parting gifts,” said Eric Milburn, Perrydale’s superintendent. “We tried to make the day special to them since they are missing out on so much of their final senior activities. The convoy was about 30 cars honking and waving at each home. In all we travelled about 200 miles since we have students from so many different areas.”
Milburn said the school has few students who were not on track to graduate, and school officials have already met with those families.
“We made individual plans for them which included completing an online course or two — which they were already working on before the closure — to finish up where they needed to meet the graduation credit requirements,” Milburn said. “We will remain in contact with the students at a minimum weekly to check their progress. This will be an easy task for us since this is a very small number of students that need to finish.”
In Falls City, High School Principal Micke Kidd is in contact with seniors to tell them whether they have graduated or have some work to do to finish high school. Superintendent Art Houghtaling said most of the seniors who still had some requirements to finish knew that already.
“We have a lot who are really close,” Houghtaling said. “They just have some bits and pieces to complete.”
Houghtaling said the district doesn’t know yet how seniors will be celebrated. He said other district around the country are considering “drive-thru graduations” or virtual ceremonies. He said that the district would like to plan gatherings later in the summer if that is allowed.
“It’s kind of exciting, seniors graduating in April,” Houghtaling said. “Never in 20-plus years in education have I seen that.”
