RICKREALL — Dogs have long worked alongside humans, with many bred to perform specific tasks. For example, some smaller breeds took to rooting out vermin at farms, or eliminating or pulling prey from unwanted dens.

The dogs competing over the weekend at the Polk County Fairgrounds were not those dogs. These canines of all breeds participated in the spirit of the chase in Valley Dog Sports Barn Hunt.

The Valley Dog Sports business is operated out of the Hillsboro area by Nancy Griffith and Barbara Livingston. But their events draw dog owners from around the region, as the next nearest competitions are hours away out east in Bend or up north in Chehalis, Washington.

Sarah Aeshliman traveled with Rogue 72 miles from Boring, Oregon, to return to their first competition since before the pandemic.

While many of the other dogs scurry about the course looking for the “rat” tubes hidden among bales of hay, Rogue, a Cane Corso, took her time. Aeshliman said mastiff breed don’t usually participate in these sports, but Rogue likes it.

“I was looking to do something with her, and saw Carla had a workshop. I drove down to do it. Rogue had a blast. We signed up for a trial a week later,” Aeshliman said.

While most competitors root out a rat and quickly move on to find the next one in the allotted two minutes, Rogue, however, has different ideas.

“I have to pull the rat away from her,” Aeshliman explained. “It’s always a struggle to hand it off and hold her.”

They may not score a lot of points, but they have a lot of fun.

“And the people are great. I’ve met tons of people in the sport,” Aeshliman added. “I had heard of it, just not in the area. Starting back up here, there is only one local. This is an hour and half away. Everyone loves their dogs.”

The three-day event in Polk County was the first they’ve been able to organize in two years due to the pandemic.

“We are so excited to be back,” Griffith said. “For dog people, this is our entertainment. This is our community. This is what we love. We love to be able to be together, to do sports.”

She said Valley Dog Sports has been around about six years. She and Livingston bought the organization after its founder, Carla Sanders, grew ill.

“If you look in the Valley at the hundreds of people who do barn hunt, she trained about 90 percent of them, including Barbara and (me,)” Griffith said. “We work pretty hard to make sure she is part of everything we do here. We would not be here without her.”

The trick of the barn hunt is training the dogs to discern between the real rats, which they get 10 points apiece for finding, and decoys, filled with cat litter or nothing. Griffith said the dogs must also climb atop the hay bails and crawl through a tunnel to get additional required points, or face heavy penalties toward their final score. Owners are allowed to encourage their dog through the course, but not touch them.

“They’re working as a team with the dog, so you know when the dog’s done hunting,” Giffith said. “My dog gets done, she starts doing more goofy things. She’s really focused until all the rats are found. Then she goes, eh, time to be goofy.”

She added that barn hunt proved the perfect sport for her “reactive” dog that does not get along well with other canines.

“She doesn’t like other dogs. She doesn’t like doing other things. We tried a lot of other sports. Here it’s just them in the ring,” Griffith said.

She added the reason the sport is so popular is because it’s open to any kind of dog that wants to compete.

“Old dogs, new dogs. They have to be at least six months to compete, and they can compete as long as they can jump on the hay bale safely,” Griffith said. “A good friend of ours has a ‘tripod.’ It still competes. Truman had to get a leg removed. But there’s absolutely no difference in Truman between four legs and three legs. He’s a superb hunter.”

Their last trial was November of 2019. The national organization wouldn’t let them host events in Oregon while the state was shut down in 2020 during the pandemic. Valley Dog Sports was just starting to get things going again when Sanders got sick.

Since then, dogs and owners have been chomping at the bit to return to action, especially the newbies. Griffith said usually there are 10 novices signed up at each trial. This weekend they had over 100.

“Oh my gosh, we are just busting at the seams,” Livingston said. “We actually had to turn away a lot of entries for this one event. New events will have three rings, to be able to increase capacity.”

Among the novices was Jan Staroski and Loki, a Belgian tervuren, from Albany. She said it was nice to have a close show in Rickreall for her active dog to participate in.

“I have some friends who do a lot of dog show stuff and keep talking about barn hunt, barn hunt, barn hunt,” Staroski said. “Loki also does herding, tracking, agility, obedience rally. This just seemed like something that would be fun and loose. Something new. And he has fun doing it.”

While Loki didn’t score any points this time, Valley Dog Sports will have plenty of opportunities in the future. Check their Facebook page, www.facebook.com/ValleyDogSports, for a full slate of activities and announcements into the new year.