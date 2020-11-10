Trammart News Service

INDEPENDENCE — It was one of those days last week when a moist wind blew, occasionally spitting light rain. People and their dogs were in the Independence Dog Park, as they almost always are now during the day. Tom Brandt, who had walked there from his home nearby, sat on a bench watching Bear, his mixed-breed German Shepherd. Bear put his nose on the grass, then along the fence and then into the air. “He always does that,” said Brandt. “He sniffs everything — that’s pretty much all he does.”

Except when Bear sees other dogs engaged in a scuffle. Then the dog stops what he’s doing and barks a special yipping bark. “It’s like he wants it to stop,” Brandt said. Dog-on-dog conflicts seem to worry Bear, he explained. And Bear’s not alone. Several Independence dog owners say they’re concerned, too — such spats at the dog park have ticked up since last year.

“We did have an increase of dogs biting other dogs at the dog park,” confirmed Sgt. Lyle Gilbert of the Independence Police Department (IPD). After “zero” incidents in 2019, three have occurred so far this year, he said. “This may be in part due to more people using the dog park, as more people may be working from home and around during the day,” he said, but the reason isn’t certain.

One theory is a growing dog population. A local indicator may be seen in the rising need for grooming care – business has increased by 50% at Jack’s World Pet Grooming and Supplies on C Street, according to Summer Hile, a groomer there. However, neither she nor her colleague, Jennifer Thompson, have noticed any behavioral differences in the dogs, except during the wildfires weeks ago by Salem, when smoky skies seemed to heighten anxiety among both animals and people.

Dogs have been a part of Independence since the trail wagons brought a small band of settlers to the river city in 1845 and, long before that, canines were part of life for the indigenous population, too.

Today, the statue of a dog named “Buddy” can be found on the town’s Main Street, next to one of Dan Weaver, in front of the former antique store they both occupied. And, nearly each morning, a handsome Bouvier des Flandres — which looks like a cross between a labradoodle and a wolfhound – shows up at Ovenbird Bakery, for his daily lemon cookie. Dogs, not just people and places, add character to downtown, residents say.

In fact, many dog owners — or “guardians” as they sometimes prefer to be called — don’t report physical dust-ups as a side effect of more dog encounters, according to some who use the pedestrian path in Riverview Park for walking dogs. However, anecdotes about displays of dog hostility do seem more frequent. One resident had to visit a veterinarian after a bigger dog bit her chihuahua through a chain link fence during a walk. Others said dog “etiquette” — using a leash, giving wide berth to other dogs — seems lower in this time of COVID-19. However, the problems aren’t necessarily limited to Riverview Park or the fenced enclosure there.

When her poodle, Riley, was spending the same kind of leisure time that Bear enjoys — taking in sights and smells, gearing up for a walk — a bull terrier attacked him in the family’s own driveway, recounted Erin Hill of Independence. Riley was on a leash held by Hill’s mother, who was knocked to the ground, then bitten as she attempted to loosen the bull terrier’s grip on her daughter’s dog. “It ultimately took three people to pull the dog off Riley,” Hill said, adding that the injuries to her poodle required three hours of surgery.

The attack was reported to the IPD, but Hill found the outcome disheartening. The bull terrier was found to be a dangerous dog, but beyond that not much else seems to have transpired, she noted. “There’s definitely an issue in the town and the local officials need to step up to the plate,” she said.

Though dog bites on citizens are rare, mail delivery has ceased in one Independence neighborhood due to a mail carrier being bitten – and it isn’t the first time that’s happened, according to US postal authorities in the area.

However, findings from police data don’t show an increase in dog-related calls for service, at least not a significant one, according to IPD’s Gilbert. So, there are no immediate plans for substantial changes. “We will continue to do our best when it comes to educating dog owners on their responsibilities to keep the community safe, and in understanding the local laws and ordinances surrounding dogs,” Gilbert said.

If there really are more canine conflicts, one reason may be the soaring number of dog adoptions during the pandemic. This spring, the Oregon Humane Society reportedly closed its online application process for new dogs temporarily, due to a diminished supply. Then, about two weeks ago, the organization assisted with the transport of nearly 600 shelter dogs and cats from Hawaii to the Pacific Northwest, which was the “largest pet rescue flight in history,” according to the news announcement by the Oregon Humane Society.

“For a few years, Oregon has been importing stray dogs from out-of-state humane societies as well as from a variety of animal rescue groups with varying standards,” observed Robert Archer DVM, whose busy veterinary clinic on a corner in downtown Independence is practically a town landmark. Also, due to the pandemic and a slight nationwide undersupply of veterinarians, many veterinary practices aren’t accepting new clients -- only existing clients with new pets, he added.

One reason there may be more behavioral complications in dogs during COVID-19 probably has far less to do with the circumstances of the pandemic than the source of available canine adoptees, agreed Ken Lindsay DVM, who recently retired from full-time veterinary practice in Monmouth. Oregon has become a destination for other states, even for other countries, trying to place dogs. For example, scores of them have arrived from Asia, he said.

One of these dogs, which went to a local family, “is a street dog behaving like a street dog,” Lindsay said. Such dogs can have habits that are very hard to break, including an extreme wariness of people, he added. A shy or timid disposition often isn’t a good characteristic in an adult dog, Lindsay said. It’s the “friendly” ones that are usually the best candidates for taking home to a family, he said.

“My advice is to get help from a dog trainer,” Lindsay advised. How to find the right one? Interviews with former clients are one way to identify a skilled professional, he said.

Dogs who grow up on the street have known the freedom of living entirely on their own and, for those, the adjustment to a home can be very difficult, concurred Catherine Comden, a certified dog trainer who lives in Independence. Rescued dogs have varying degrees of sociability -- some simply aren’t comfortable being housed with humans, she added.

Choosing a dog who’s appealing and cute doesn’t guarantee a personality with easygoing traits, she noted. Aggressive tendencies may be the reason the dog is in the shelter. Behavior risks are something you may not really see fully “until about six weeks” after an adoption, Comden said. Genetics and life history play a big role, and most dogs are “who they’re going to be by about four months of age,” she said.

Occasionally, she has accompanied a client to help them select a dog at a shelter or rescue operation. “We shouldn’t be putting marginal dogs into the community,” she stressed.

Bear, a dog park “regular” and a rescue animal, did have some bad patterns originally, Brandt recalled. He’d zoom in on birds, terrifying them; He was jumpy, and staged many garbage raids. It took a few years to see a change, Brandt said.

“I think time and patience really helped,” Brandt said. Bear’s earlier life seems in stark contrast to that of Ivan, a little dachshund mix who was rescued by Ashley Rice, owner of the tailoring service “Ashley Sews” in Independence. Ivan’s the very picture of calm. Rescued when he was only several weeks old, the puppy had a leg injury that took immediate veterinary attention. Rice remembers Ivan being clingy, so she carried him around in the crook of her arm.

The day came when Ivan felt secure enough to move to the floor, and he has been a constant, sweet-tempered companion in the years since then, she said.

Are more dogs biting other dogs in Independence? It’s hard to tell. However, many may not come to the attention of police. Take Molly, a mid-sized mixed-breed dog who’s also a dog park “regular.” She was injured in a clash at the dog park a few years ago – and her owner, Don Peerson, paid several hundred dollars in vet bills. One day, after Molly had healed, they returned to the dog park and discovered the same owner with the same dogs.

“I had a copy of the bill, and I gave it to him,” Peerson recalled. Together, they made a trip to a local bank. “This guy came out with the money, and gave it to me, and we got to talking,” Peerson said. “He was a veteran, and he had rescued the dogs after a flood,” Peerson said. “So I told him ‘Here you go’ and I gave him back the money.” Molly, like Bear, remains a “regular” at the Independence Dog Park.