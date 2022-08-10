MPELH

Parents and caregivers of children five years old and younger in the Independence (97351) and Falls City (97344) zip codes will soon be able to have their child receive a specially selected book in the mail every month by enrolling in the Dolly Parton Imagination Library project.

Since 1995, the Dolly Parton Imagination Library has provided free books to young children in the U.S. and abroad. By mailing high quality, age-appropriate books directly to their homes, Dolly Parton wanted children to be excited about books and to feel the magic that books can create. She also wanted to ensure that every child would have books, regardless of their family’s income.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.