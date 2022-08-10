Parents and caregivers of children five years old and younger in the Independence (97351) and Falls City (97344) zip codes will soon be able to have their child receive a specially selected book in the mail every month by enrolling in the Dolly Parton Imagination Library project.
Since 1995, the Dolly Parton Imagination Library has provided free books to young children in the U.S. and abroad. By mailing high quality, age-appropriate books directly to their homes, Dolly Parton wanted children to be excited about books and to feel the magic that books can create. She also wanted to ensure that every child would have books, regardless of their family’s income.
The project launches today in Polk County at the Falls City toy giveaway event at the Falls City High School parking lot. It is also being held Aug. 9 at a family picnic event at Riverview Park in Independence. The project is sponsored by the Marion & Polk Early Learning Hub and the local chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, an International Society of women educators, major financial sponsor Marie Lamfrom Charitable Foundation, along with DKG International Educators Foundation, Salem Rotary Literacy Committee, and the Bobbie Dolp Advised Fund of Oregon Community Foundation.
The project will begin in these zip codes, along with 97301 and 97303 in Salem and Keizer, with hopes to eventually serve all communities across Marion and Polk counties, as funding allows.
“We chose these two zip codes to begin with because our data shows that these zip codes are among the highest school-readiness need areas in the county,” said Lisa Harnisch, Executive Director of Marion & Polk Early Learning Hub.
Since launching in 1995, the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library has mailed more than 90 million free books in Australia, Canada, United Kingdom and the United States. Currently, the program mails over one million specially selected, age-appropriate books monthly to registered children from birth to age five. Dolly’s vision was to create a lifelong love of reading, prepare children for school and inspire them to dream. Recent studies suggest participation in the Imagination Library program is positively and significantly associated with higher measures of early language and math development. Penguin Random House is the exclusive publisher for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.
“Families are able to sign up via our website any time.” Harnisch said. “Additionally, we are working with libraries, schools, child care providers, Head Start programs, Preschool Promise and health clinics to help get the word out.”
She added that once parents sign up, the child will be sent a book each month. The program is open for children ages 0 to 5. There is no income or other eligibility other than age.
