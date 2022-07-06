The Polk County Sheriff’s Office presents the 8th Annual Paws for a Cause Pet Supply Drive in memory of Sgt. Randy Whitaker.
Whitaker passed away on July 18, 2014, from a motor vehicle crash. His love of animals, especially his dogs, inspired the creation of this annual event.
Throughout the month, join the PCSO in collecting new and gently used pet supplies – food, treats, toys, collars and leashes, food dishes, crates, kitty litter and boxes, towels, blankets and more.
Donated items will go to local animal shelters, rescues and Marion Polk Food Share. Join the PCSO helping pets waiting to find their forever homes and helping those in the community needing assistance caring for their pets.
Drop off donations at the PCSO lobby during normal business hours. Or, shop online from a a list created through Amazon. This will allow items to be purchased and shipped directly to the sheriff’s office. Find the Paws for a Cause list at www.co.polk.or.us/sheriff.
Cash donations will also be accepted. Make checks payable to the Willamette Humane Society. For more information, contact Jody Germond at the Polk County Jail, 850 Main St., Dallas, (503) 831-2733.
