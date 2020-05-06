Itemizer-Observer
DALLAS — Nearly 60 families were treated to “Christmas in April” thanks to an anonymous donation given to the Dallas Police Department.
A local donor – the same donor who sponsors the DPD’s annual Christmas gift card giveaway – gave $3,000 to help individuals and families in need due to the coronavirus pandemic, said Dallas Police Chief Tom Simpson.
“They have been in touch with Jason and Sandy Thornton of the Dallas Grocery Outlet who agreed to build at least 60 food boxes/bags, each containing approximately $50 worth of non-perishable food items for our Dallas Police and Fire staff to allocate to community members who might especially be able to use it during these challenging economic times,” Simpson said.
He said over the last two weeks, officers, firefighters and EMS employees handed out vouchers to people to collect a food box at the Dallas Food Bank on Saturday.
Thornton ordered the food paid for by the donor family, and teamed up with the food bank to provide milk, eggs, cheese, peanut butter and meat to the boxes.
On Saturday, 12 volunteers from the food bank, city of Dallas, local businesses and nonprofits helped distribute the food to 57 families.
This past week, Simpson purchased the food at Grocery Outlet, using funds provided by the donor family. On Saturday, Grocery Outlet staff transported the food to the Dallas Food Bank where 12 volunteers helped assemble and distribute the food.
Starting at 10 a.m. and continuing through approximately 1 p.m., voucher recipients drove through the back parking lot of the Dallas Food Bank to pick up food. In addition to the donor’s gift, the food bank added additional items, including meat, cheese, milk, eggs and peanut butter. In all, 217 individuals from nearly 60 families were served by this community event.
Eddie Nelson, with the food bank, said the project was a success. She said each family received information about how the food bank can continue to help them if they need it.
“It was wet but wonderful for the food bank to be able to partner with the Dallas Police and Fire Department,” she said. “We are hoping that they will come back to the food bank when they are in need of food. We are happy to serve.”
Simpson said after the distribution, there was donation money left over, which the family wanted given to the food bank.
“Thanks again to our partners at Grocery Outlet and the Dallas Food Bank, and especially to our anonymous Secret Santa family,” Simpson said.
