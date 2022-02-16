Dallas resident and NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador Donn Anderson will present Saturn’s Surprising Ocean Worlds: Titan and Enceladus as part of the illustrated Dallas Public Library Astronomy and Space Exploration Series Feb. 19 at 2 p.m.
NASA spacecraft flybys have shown that liquid oceans are not exclusive to Earth. The Cassini spacecraft discovered that both Titan and Enceladus have salty water oceans beneath icy crusts. Titan also has a rare liquid ocean on its surface, though it is a stew of hydrocarbons.
Donn presents the latest information on these moons and NASA’s plans for further exploration. Donn is a docent at the Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum in McMinnville. His presentations are always fun and informative. This free event is for space enthusiasts of all ages, and those who like science in general. Masks are required. For more information, call (503) 623-2633. This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Dallas Library.
