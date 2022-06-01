The Dallas Downtown Association, Independence Downtown Association and the Monmouth Business Association were among 28 Oregon Main Street Network organizations to receive matching grants from Oregon Heritage, a division of Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, worth $5 million. The grants go toward building projects that encourage economic revitalization. Projects range from façade improvement to basic facilities and housing with awards ranging from $23,850-$200,000.
The department funded applications that best conveyed the ability to stimulate private investment and local economic development, best fit within the community’s long-range plan for downtown vitality, and community need.
The Dallas Downtown Association received $200,000 to complete interior renovation and exterior improvements of the former Carnegie Library building for use as office space.
The Independence Downtown Association received $155,700 for Parallel 45 Brewing to complete Old City Hall renovation to convert for additional commercial use and gathering space.
“The city has done a lot for us and the community is fantastic,” said Parallel 45 Brewing co-owner Greg Laird. “I think it will be exciting to see more activity on this side of the building.” In addition to a phased rollout of expansion, residents can expect to see more food carts pop up in the next few months.
“We had been hoping to get it,” said co-owner Ryan Booth. “And then after we got it, we were like ‘now we actually have to get this stuff built.’”
When coupled with private investment dollars, this grant will fund the renovation of Parallel 45 Brewing including converting unfinished space for commercial use with the opportunity for a retail storefront. Potential tenants include a bike shop and meadery. The Parallel 45 brewery operations and customer service area will be expanded with additional outdoor seating and an interior gathering space with a stage suitable for hosting events.
“Our business owners work incredibly hard and are passionate about creating quality spaces for the community to enjoy,” said Kate Schwarzler, President of the Independence Downtown Association. “The Independence Downtown Association is proud to help support our local business owners leverage grant funding to revitalize buildings and bring additional vitality downtown.”
The Monmouth Business Association also received $200,000 to restore four historic buildings located on Main Street and convert into a community performing arts and cultural center with a theater, art gallery and Italian restaurant. The project includes restoring the historic Ross Theater as a venue to enjoy live performances, weddings, movies and provide a gathering space for meetings and parties.
“The Monmouth Business Association and City of Monmouth are excited to be partnering with the property owners Yul and Mary Provancha, to transform this block of Main Street into a vibrant arts and entertainment destination that will preserve Monmouth’s historic buildings and create new employment opportunities,” said Suzanne Dufner, Community & Economic Development Director.
Originally built in 1896 as a grocery store, the Ross Theater building was converted to a movie house in 1928, which it remained until the 1960’s. Long-time residents share memories of watching movies at the theater and local teens gathering at that soda fountain next to the theater where Haugen’s Portrait Studio is currently located. The block has been home to the Historic Polk County Bank, the Monmouth Herald weekly town newspaper, among other uses over the years.
Monmouth Historic Commission Chair Nita Wilson noted in a letter of support for the project, “Preserving these buildings are important; not only for providing actual history of the town and its citizens, but they are the mainstay of the townsite; and this opportunity is a Godsend. As you can see, preserving history is very important to me and the Commission, but the importance of the future use of the preserved buildings is almost beyond estimating.”
The grant program was created during the 2015 legislative session, and placed with the Oregon State Historic Preservation Office. The legislation established a permanent fund for the Oregon Main Street Revitalization Grant, and provided an initial infusion of funds from the sale of lottery bonds. The legislature included the Oregon Main Street Revitalization Grant in the lottery bond package approved in 2021. An additional grant round will occur in 2023. The funds must be used to award grants to participating Oregon Main Street Network organizations to acquire, rehabilitate or construct buildings to facilitate community revitalization. The program also requires that at least 50 percent of the funds go to rural communities as defined in the bill.
To learn more about the Oregon Main Street Revitalization Grant or the Oregon Main Street Network, visit www.oregonheritage.org or contact Kuri Gill at Kuri.gill@oprd.oregon.gov or (503) 986-0685.
