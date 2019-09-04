DALLAS — The long-discussed improvement on the 600 and 700 blocks of Main Street in downtown Dallas has begun.

Lane closures and prohibited parking started last week on the two blocks as crews prepared for demolition and construction slated to begin this week. Motorists shouldn’t be surprised to see lane closures through the duration of the project, which is scheduled to run through the end of October.

Part of the project was to remove all the street trees on the two blocks, but city officials assure that they will be replanted. The improvements will match those made to the 800 and 900 blocks of Main Street in 2013.

Businesses on the blocks will remain open during construction.

Dallas’ Urban Renewal District is funding the project, which is estimated to cost $1,162,000, of which $62,000 was spent in the 2018-19 budget year. The remainder comes from a $300,000 urban renewal loan, a $700,000 city street fund loan and $100,000 from the Oregon Department of Transportation.

For more information, contact the city of Dallas engineering department at 503-831-3578.