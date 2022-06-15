The Dallas Police Department is currently accepting positions for Reserve Police Officers. Reserve officers are sworn volunteers and the basic training reserve officers receive is equivalent to that of regular officers. However, their responsibilities are limited by their experience and ongoing training.
Applicants must be 21 years of age and will be required to pass a written test, interview, criminal background investigation, psychological evaluation, physical fitness test and drug screening. To apply, go to www.governmentjobs.com/careers/dallasor?page=2. The application deadline is July 15.
Submit completed applications at the link below. If you have any further questions about the Police Reserve Program or if you’re interested in becoming a member, contact Sergeant David King at (503) 831-3516.
