On May 25, members of the Dallas Police Department participated in a Pedestrian Safety Enforcement Operation as funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) and Oregon Impact.
The operation involved two uniformed officers, one plainclothes officer and one student intern of the police department. The project yielded 14 traffic stops, 2 citations and 14 warnings for pedestrian related traffic violations. Of the drivers stopped, six were issued a citation or warning for failure to stop and remain stopped for a pedestrian.
The DPD will be continuing these types of enforcement operations in the future as grant money comes available.
