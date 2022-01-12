SILVERTON — It was a little closer than planned, but the Dallas Dragons were back in the winner’s circle last week.
The Dragons pulled off a 39-36 Mid-Willamette Conference dual meet victory at Silverton.
Sophomore Thomas Talmadge had a key win at 152 pounds, and the Dragons got three needed pins from four standbys — junior Isaac Jones at 138, junior Owen Hess at 160, sophomore Cole Langford at 182 and junior Emiliano Rocha at 195.
The six-point pins by Langford and Rocha put Dallas over the top, giving the Dragons a 39-24 lead.
“We knew we had them (the Foxes) outclassed in a couple areas, and those guys all got their pins and took care of business,” Dallas coach Tony Olliff said.
Talmadge prevailed 9-6.
“It was a good breakout match for him,” Olliff said.
Talmadge wrestled one weight class higher than normal to help out the team, which was missing ailing freshman Eli Hess in that spot.
“We needed Talmadge to do that, and he did a great job against a pretty good opponent,” Olliff said. “He looked really solid. He turned the kid twice and did a great job.
Silverton had to forfeit at 113 and 120, after Dallas forfeited at 106.
Three options for the Dragons at 106 weren’t available. Jace Spencer is nursing a small foot fracture, Olliff said, while Polly Olliff broke a wrist in practice and Ah Pymm McDaniel was out for other medical reasons. All three are freshmen.
As of last week, the Dragons were waiting to see if Polly Olliff would be able to return this season.
The Dragons have an interesting and challenging non-league dual meet this week. They’ll be at Thurston on Wednesday night. The Colts were looking for more home matches, and Dallas was able to accommodate.
“This will be a humdinger,” Tony Olliff said. “They have five No. 1-ranked wrestlers, so we don’t expect to beat them, but we are going down there expecting to give them their best dual of the season.”
Olliff and Thurston coach Mike Simons have been friends since their college days.
Also this week, the Dragons will compete in Friday’s Laura Gillott Keller-Williams Tournament at Lebanon, along with Barlow, Corvallis, Grants Pass, Lebanon, McKay, Mountainside, South Salem, Stayton and Sunset.
Central
A solid West Albany team defeated the Panthers 66-16 in their Mid-Willamette Conference dual meet last Wednesday at West Albany.
Central’s points came on a 12-2 major decision by junior Ethan Dunigan at 152 pounds and pins by 138-pounder Trevyn Lilly, a junior, and 182-pound junior Jose Lugo. Both pins came in the first round.
Of West Albany’s 11 victories, seven were by fall and four by forfeit.
Central’s next matches will be against powerful Crescent Valley in a dual meet at Central at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
West Salem
Sprague visited West Salem last Thursday and won their Mountain Valley Conference dual meet 48-34.
“It was a really good dual for us,” Titans coach Mike Baker said. “We kept it close to the end, and it was the most points we have scored against them in a dual in a long time.”
West Salem won the first three matches, the first two by forfeit, to lead 18-0, but the Olympians came on strong after that.
Senior Connor Everetts of West Salem won by fall at 5:06 in the 120-pound match, after the two opening forfeit victories.
The score was 30-12 for West Salem after pins by senior Caleb Henderson at 138 and senior Zachary Henderson at 145.
Sprague benefited from three forfeits the rest of the way, while West Salem scored its four remaining points at 182, with junior Corbyn Taylor posting a 16-3 major decision.
On Saturday, the Titans earned four placers in a tournament hosted by McMinnville. Blane Miller was third at 106 pounds, Everetts grabbed first at 113, Supacheep Nunok was fifth at 138 and Taylor was third at 170.
Out of 22 teams, West Salem finished 10th with 79 ½ points, right behind Stayton and Mountainside, which tied for eighth with 95 each, and just ahead of 11th-place Barlow with 75. Canby, Tillamook and South Salem went 1-2-3.
Next for West Salem is a Wednesday league dual meet at McKay.
