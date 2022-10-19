Kristine Drazen and Betsy Johnson

Kristine Drazen and Betsy Johnson

A new Clout Research survey of likely voters statewide in Oregon shows Republican Christine Drazan pulling away from Democrat Tina Kotek, while independent candidate Betsy Johnson is fading fast.

The survey, conducted Oct. 8-9 also shows Republicans leading slightly over Democrats in a generic ballot question.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.