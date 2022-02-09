Itemizer-Observer
Christine Drazan resigned as Oregon House Minority Leader Jan. 31 to join the crowded field of 12 Republican gubernatorial candidates. She spoke to a group of Polk County Republicans Feb. 3 at the Polk County Fairgrounds. After she covered her campaign’s top issues of lower taxes, safer neighborhoods and a brighter future for Oregon, Drazan heard the top concerns from the local constituents.
Polk County Commissioner Craig Pope kicked off the Q&A session asking about the problem with unelected bureaucrats.
“As an executive in this county, one of the things I feel very strongly about, and I’ve watched this happen in our state and across the nation, in nation’s capital, we’ve allowed career bureaucrats to make decisions, OHA, others,” Pope said. “Address your strategy for changing that culture when you come in.”
Drazan said the governor’s office appoints agency heads and more than 200 board and commissions, which ends up thousands of people who end up with “extraordinary control of your life.”
“Where do your tax dollars go for roads? What happens with policy around the environment? What happens to policy in higher education? K-12? Forrest lands? All of this stuff? My work on day one is to say, ‘Resignations, please,’” Drazan said. “Let’s have this conversation putting people into those positions that align with my leadership, my values, and my support to turn our state around. And return local control back to the people and to continue to support our state on a statewide basis, not just Portland/Metro. All of that happens through the governor’s office through appointments.”
Next up, Drazan was asked about what will her governor’s office, if elected, do about the homeless situation?
Drazan said homelessness is an actual emergency that has spread across the entire state, from her perspective, by design.
“Public policy in the state of Oregon has made the homeless crisis worse,” Drazan said. “So, the thing that can be done about homelessness is to take the approach that forces collaboration at all levels of government. You need leadership from the top that forces that issue down.”
She added that while a governor’s executive orders can be powerful and compelling, a one size fits all police works everywhere.
“We’ve got to allow local governments to enforce their own local ordinances for whether or not people can be outside where somewhere they can or cannot be. And we have not given them that freedom as much as we should,” Drazan said. “That does not mean that this top-down approach is going to solve this crisis. We need to make progress. We don’t need to be perfect. But we do need to stand up and say this isn’t good enough for anybody and it’s not going to continue.”
Amber Archibald, President of Polk County Association of Realtors, shared her fears within the housing industry as the state of Oregon is trying to eliminate natural gas, forcing builders to perform energy efficient audits that raises builder costs $30,000 per home and requiring private home sellers to conduct an energy audit that could force expenditures of up to $30,000 per homeowner.
“How do we fight this? How are things going to change in that industry?” Archibald asked.
“The thing about single party control is they keep enacting legislation that is counter to common sense, and is counter to what’s best for people,” Drazan answered. “What you’re talking about is somebody with a global agenda. We’re going to address climate by forcing individual homes to have energy audit. You say it’s going to cost money. But what I’m seeing inside Salem is money is never an object. They raise taxes, or people can afford it, or if they can’t they move away and they’re okay with that. They never view the cost of living, what it feels like to be here.”
Drazan added a raise in the cost of living has never stopped Democrats adopting a policy driven by agenda.
“The only thing I see and the only advice I can give you is what changes Democrats minds are stories. If you approach it from perspective of logic says this is counterproductive to our larger goals and will make things worse, that is not going to work,” Drazan explained. “What I have seen is all about emotion and the identity of the person bringing the concern. I don’t know how else to put it. I 100% disagree with that approach, public policy making, but for whatever reason, inside that building it matters who carries the message and if that message is based on logic or feelings. We need a republican governor to veto. To say that is a bad idea. And it’s going nowhere.”
Liz, a local mom, wanted to know how Drazan’s measured approach was going to overcome the loud, fear mongering coming from the other side of the isle.
Drazan said the best way to fight is to win.
“Oregonians have got to bring the fight. Running for office is so brave. It’s only brave if I’m standing alone. If there’s an army of people that want to bring the fight, that is not brave, that is being on the winning side. And that is where we want to be. We want Oregonians to care enough about this to bring the fight. And to stay here, to say this is not good enough for my kids, isn’t good enough for my state, our future, and we are going to kick the bums out and we’re going to have change,” Drazan said.
She addressed the next two questions that were combined into one theme – what makes her think she is going to win, especially with enough votes in the deep blue of Multnomah County?
Drazan explained the numbers that needed to be overcome this election cycle, which she sees as a different kind of year. Drazan pointed to the first year Gov. Kate Brown was elected, she won with just 50.3% of the vote and State Treasurer Tobias Read was reelected with just 43% of the vote. Finally, the difference maker this year, Drazan said, is she believes it’s going to come down to a three-way race between her, Democrat Tina Kotek and independent Betsy Johnson. Between them splitting the Democrat vote and Drazan sees as an upcoming Red Wave, this is her election to win.
“I have been elected in Clackamas County since 2018. You have to get 55% of the vote. And you don’t have to win in Multnomah county. You have to lose better than before. That’s all you have to do,” Drazan explained. “But that’s the math. Somebody is going to win this governor’s race with somewhere between 38 and 43% of the vote. That’s it in a three-way race. So, I’m going to raise the money. I’m going to spend the money. I’m going to talk to voters, remind them how crummy things are. That there is a path where they actually get change.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.