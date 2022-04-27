Itemizer-Observer
Monmouth Elementary School teacher Martina Ochoa has assembled a group of chess players she likes to refer to as the “Dream Team.” Monmouth’s chess team rode the dream to a second-place finish April 8 at the Chess For Success State Championship tournament at the Portland Expo Center.
The chess team consists of seven players in grades four and five. The players were Tyler Fields (grade 4), Braxton Seidel (grade 4), Nicolas MacPeek (grade 5), Christian Jones (grade 5), Connor Hampton (grade 4), and Bayden Williams (grade 5), all led by team captain Eli Clift (grade 5). The team is assisted by coach/student-teacher Kaitlyn Tengan.
Ochoa said 17 teams competed, with some traveling as far as Grants Pass and Baker City to participate. Each had to get three wins out of the five games to sweep the round. Monmouth won four matches, or 4 rounds, and lost just one.
The chess team took first place Feb. 19 at a regional tournament in Salem to qualify for state.
Although the kids were in a competitive environment, they understood that at this point of their competitive career, the game is meant to be fun, and they will have other opportunities to compete as their skills grow. They seemed to understand that each game is an opportunity to grow and improve and to set goals to do better the next time around.
“If you lose, it’s just like, well, it’s just a game it’s supposed to be fun. It is like if you lose then well you can try again next time. Let us say that we got second place well maybe next time let us set a goal for first or you lost your last game next time try to stalemate or win,” Seidel said.
The team also only had positive comments about the other teams’ sportsmanship and how they handled their losses. They saw it as an opportunity to play a game they love and to make new friends. They also saw it as an opportunity to tighten up their game skills, learning from other kids from outside their inner circle.
“When I played, I didn’t see any bad sportsmanship,” said Jones. “I saw a lot of people making friends and I even made a friend myself. I lost but I still congratulated him, he was super nice, and he said I did good, and he was not bad or anything. He was super good, and he was treating me well.”
MacPeek shared a learning lesson that happened to him.
“Another kid got a cool checkmate so I asked him if he could teach me, and he taught me. You could just learn new checkmates just by asking how they did that,” MacPeek said.
Hampton explained how the tournament format worked.
“Once we were done with our match, we would go to the skills room. But before we went to the skills room, we would tell our team captain if we won or lost. He would then write that down. A win is one point, a loss is zero points, and a stalemate is half a point,” Hampton said.
The team gave much credit for their winning to team captain Clift for winning the last game of the tournament. Clift had a strange analogy explaining his mindset during his match.
“It was the last game of the of the last match, and I guess I would call it, playing with my food.’ So, in the end, I just went easy on him, I was taking my time to take every piece off the board,” Clift said.
“Once he said checkmate, the whole room broke into applause,” Williams added.
Ochoa has been coaching chess since 2016, and this is the first time the Monmouth Elementary chess team has ever won a statewide tournament. Looking at the past, Ochoa noted they won third in a chess game back in 2012, with the prize being a T-shirt.
The original team consisted of Seidel, Clift and Hampton, whom she refers to as her pre-covid team, then Williams, MacPeek, Jones, and Fields joined. The original team members started to mentor and teach the others, focusing on strategies and other components of the game, with a focus on leaving with a positive attitude and showing compassion, win or lose.
“They held positive attitudes and they never showed any anger or frustration. They held it in. There were times when a few of them got teary eyed, but they pulled back and they went into the next round. I was super proud of Eli, because the other boy lost and when that happened, he knew what it was like to feel that. Eli went over to the other boy because he was sad and congratulated him, told him he played a good game and shook his hand. Many of them cheered each other up. I call them the dream team,” Ochoa said.
