Kayla Margie Carter, 30, of Corvallis pleaded not guilty to criminal charges in connection with a March 16 crash at the intersection of Highway 99 and Airlie Road.

She was arraigned in Polk County Circuit Court on March 22.

Carter is charged with three felonies: second-degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and third-degree assault - DUII. She also is charged with two misdemeanors: second-degree criminal mischief and DUII.

According to an Oregon State Police news release, a 2017 Toyota Camry driven by Carter, of Corvallis, was eastbound on Airlie Road approaching the stop sign at Highway 99, when for unknown reasons the driver did not stop at the stop sign.

A 2006 Subaru Legacy, driven by Jessica Renee Cornett, 21, of Bend, was traveling northbound on Highway 99 when she struck the Camry.

The 13-year-old female passenger of the Camry was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The third-degree assault charges are for Cornett’s injuries as a result of the crash, according to court documents.

OSP was assisted by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Polk County Fire, and Oregon Department of Transportation.

Carter’s next court date is scheduled for April 11.