DALLAS — Dyllan Michael David Coons, 20, of Dallas, pleaded guilty on Oct. 10 to two of five charges stemming from a fatal crash Sept. 7, 2018, in Monmouth.

As a result of the crash, Santiago Amaya, 31, was found on the ground and “unresponsive with life-threatening injuries,” according to court documents. Amaya was transported to Salem Hospital. He died on Sept. 12.

Coons was arrested on Sept. 14 and lodged at the Polk County Jail. His bail was set at $50,000. He posted the security and was released on Sept. 18.

He initially pleaded not guilty to all charges, but on Oct. 10 changed his plea on two of the counts as part of a plea deal.

Coons pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide and failure to perform the duties of a driver to injured persons.

The maximum penalty for each of those charges is 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

Charges of criminally negligent homicide, second-degree manslaughter and second-degree assault were dropped.

According to Coons’ petition to plead guilty, the district attorney agreed to make the following sentencing recommendation to the court: 18 months of prison, three years post-prison supervision and lifetime license revocation, plus fines and fees for the charge of criminally negligent homicide. For the charge of failing to perform the duties of a driver, the recommended sentence is 16 months of prison, to be served consecutively to the 18 months for the other charge, three years post-prison supervision, plus fines and fees and license revocation for not less than five years.

Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 5.