DALLAS — A Dallas woman was injured after being ejected from her car in a single-vehicle crash on Kings Valley Highway west of Dallas Sunday afternoon.

According to Oregon State Police, the crash occurred a few minutes after 2 p.m., and was the result of the driver losing control of her car after negotiating a corner on the highway near Cooper Hollow and Guthrie roads.

When OSP officer Justin Zemlicka arrived at the scene, Dallas EMS had already taken the driver, identified as Michele Reaves, 44, to the hospital.

“Based on scene evidence and witness statements, I was able to determine that (Reaves) was driving too fast for the conditions and makeup of the roadway,” Zemlicka wrote in his report. “She over corrected after negotiating a corner, left the paved roadway, through a gravel driveway, and went airborne. (Reaves) was ejected from the vehicle. (The vehicle) came to rest on its top.”

Reaves was driving a silver BMW Z3 and was headed south on the highway when the accident happened, according to reports from OSP and Polk County Sheriff’s Office. OSP is investigating possible charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants, according its report.

“Upon arriving at the hospital, (Reaves) had a BAC of .134 percent. Charges pending,” Zemlicka wrote.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office logs mention that witnesses to the crash say that there were two people in the vehicle.

“We were unable to locate a second person, even using a drone,” the log read.

Sheriff Mark Garton said responding deputies were unable to verify whether there was a second person.