On Aug. 20, 2022, at about 11:55 p.m., an Oregon State Police (OSP) Trooper came upon a critical injury crash on Highway 18 near milepost 39.
A preliminary investigation revealed that a Nissan Altima operated by Leonardo Rodriguez Perez, 28, of Portland, was eastbound and crossed the center line crashing into a westbound Volkswagen Golf, operated by a 17-year-old driver from Sheridan.
Rodriguez Perez suffered minor injuries and was transported to Willamette Valley Medical Center. A passenger in the Nissan Altima, a 15-year-old female, was transported by air ambulance to OHSU where she was later pronounced deceased. The juvenile male operator of the Volkswagen Golf suffered minor injuries and was transported to Willamette Valley Medical Center.
Upon being released from the hospital, Rodriguez Perez was arrested for Assault II, Driving under the Influence of Intoxicants – Alcohol, Reckless Driving and Reckless Endangering another Person. and transported to the Yamhill County Jail.
Highway 18 was closed for about four hours.
OSP was assisted by Yamhill Co. Sheriff’s Office, McMinnville Fire and ODOT.
