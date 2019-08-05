DALLAS — The Dallas School Board adopted criteria for its search for an interim superintendent Thursday, beginning the process to replace former superintendent Michelle Johnstone who resigned on June 29.

Board members voted to declare the position vacant and reviewed policies on qualifications, recruitment and job duties of the superintendent.

The basic criteria for a interim superintendent is that he or she must licensed administrator in the state of Oregon. Acting Superintendent Dennis Engle said that would cover most people who have an administrator’s license in the state, except those with a newly created credential for school principals.

“There is probably is a case where we would have to do some work with TSPC (Teacher Standards and Practices Commission), but right now I would say that would be pretty darn rare because almost everybody has the older licenses which allow for that,” Engle said.

The board voted to make its current policies the recruitment and hiring criteria for an interim superintendent. The district is required to hold a second meeting to take public comment on its criteria. That meeting is scheduled for Monday (today) at 6:30 p.m. at the district office, 111 SW Ash St., Dallas.

Board Chairman Michael Blanchard said the challenge for the district is to recruit as many qualified candidates as it can, but do it as quickly as possible.

“We want to consider all the external and internal candidates as we can,” he said.

Blanchard said the Confederation of Oregon School Administrators maintains a list of retired administrators available to serve in an interim role.

“My sense is by early part of next week we would really have a list of our potential candidates,” Blanchard said.

With the criteria and hiring standards adopted in an open meeting, the board can use closed sessions to interview candidates. That could begin as early as this week. The district’s attorney, Paul Dakopolos, will start work on an interim contract, which could include a salary range that is consistent with what Johnstone was being paid.

“We probably want to have a salary range that is comparable to what the superintendent was at,” Blanchard said. “It’s less than one year.

Johnstone’s monthly salary was $11,382. Per her separate agreement with the district, if she doesn’t take a new job by Oct. 15, she will be paid for seven month’s of salary, and up a year of health insurance contributions of $1,200.

Charlotte Riester, the president of the teachers’ union Dallas Education Association, told board members that the association’s members appreciate the effort the board will put into the search. DEA and classified employees union, Oregon School Employees Association, both submitted votes of “no confidence” in Johnstone to the board in May.

Those letters led to the board authorizing an investigation into accusations the unions leveled against Johnstone. Blanchard said with Johnstone resigning, the investigation was discontinued.

Riester said her union members want to work with the next superintendent.

“We are really on board with wanting to continue a collaborative environment,” Riester said. “We are very serious, no matter who is appointed for interim and who is hired ultimately, our goal is to continue to collaborate.”

She left the board with a possible candidate for the job, someone she said would have a lot of support.

“I’ve had lots and lots of phone calls and emails from members asking if there is any chance that Steve Martinelli will be asked to come back. He fits so many of the qualifications listed here in the duties of a superintendent,” she said. “We really feel strongly that he is a person that can rebuild a district that now is in pain because this was a hard thing to go through.”