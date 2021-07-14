Itemizer-Observer

DALLAS – Luis Garibay, who was elected in May to serve on the Dallas School District had to resign at the end of his first meeting on the board.

Garibay will be moving to Texas with his family to start a new job by the end of July, he announced at the end of Monday’s meeting, the first including new members Garibay and Pally Mann.

“It is with sadness that I will have to resign,” Garibay said.

Board member Mike Bollman said he appreciated Garibay’s willingness to serve on the board and his involvement in the community.

“I thank you for what you have done in the community in the past,” Bollman said. “You have been very involved in the Dallas community and had family in the district. It’s greatly appreciated. We’re sad to see you go another direction, but certainly understand. We wish your family all the best.”

His resignation set in motion a process to fill his seat for two years of the four-year term, and run for election in May of 2023. The board will seek letters of interest to fill the vacancy, which will be due on Aug. 2.

The board also discussed the use of face coverings for the remainder of summer school and the beginning of the new school year in the fall, deciding to make masks optional unless an outbreak requires a change in policy.

Currently masks are required indoors but not outdoors at school, Bellando said.

“From my perspective, I think we can narrow this down to three options for face coverings that come to mind,” he said.

Those options are: maintain current policy, require only K-5 students to wear masks, or make them optional throughout the district.

He said the district consults with Polk County Public Health officials, and they have concerns about the lack of mask wearing.

“They are concerned about the Delta variant, and still encourage face coverings,” Bellando said.

However, that is not a requirement, and the decision is up to the district, he said. Bellando asked the board to weight in on the issue.

“Seeking your input is really important right now for us to move ahead,” he said. “I think it is really important to note that whatever we do now for summer learning, really the expectation would be that continued into the fall.”

Board member Jon Woods said masks should be optional, based on that they are no longer required in public in most circumstances. Woods said if an outbreak occurs, the district can adjust quickly.

“For the general population, I don’t see why the school would be the only place anyone in the state would be required to wear a mask besides public transportation,” he said.

He added the district should accommodate those families who are not comfortable with their students returning to school, and providing education to students who aren’t feeling well or have to quarantine. Taking those measures will make it easier for students to stay home and reduce the chance of COVID transmission within the schools, he said.

The board didn’t vote on the matter, but Bellando said the direction of making masks optional is clear. The change won’t take effect until second summer session, to give time for the Oregon Department of Education to issue its new guidance on COVID safety on July 22.

Bellando noted that the district would not be against reversing course if needed.

“We’ve demonstrated as a school district that we can respond quickly,” he said.