DALLAS – With the last voter-approved bond expiring, the Dallas School District Board of Directors heard recommendations for a new $28 million bond.
“The finance committee recommends that the board place on the main 2022 ballot a general obligation bond of up to, but not more than $28 million for a time period of up to, but not more than 8.87 years,” Finance Committee Chair Dave Morris said at the meeting.
The proposed bond measure for $28 million would fund the district’s capital construction and maintenance needs for the next 10 years. An additional $4 million from the Oregon School Capital Improvement Matching Program would kick in on the passing of the bond measure – bringing the total usable funds to $32 million. If the board approves the resolution, the bond would be up for election on the May 17 ballot.
District Superintendent Andy Bellando endorsed the recommendations, suggesting the board approve a bond measure resolution at their next meeting on Feb. 14.
“By Feb. 25, once we have that resolution, we will file the notice of district measure ballot title and summary with the Polk County elections office. Then, we’ll spend the next two and a half months promoting, discussing, encouraging, sharing, and helping folks understand what this means for the Dallas community,” Bellando said.
If the school board doesn’t approve the resolution on Feb.14, Bellando expects more discussion.
“My question to the board will be, ‘What do you want me to do with the recommendations? They came from a cross-section of community members – they see the need for continued investment in our schools to make them sustainable and functional over time.’”
The district’s last bond measure of $17 million – which expires this year – was approved by voters in 2014. According to Bellando, the new bond meets the critical priority of not increasing taxes – maintaining the current rate, not to exceed $1.72 per $1,000 of assessed value.
The recommendations given to the school board are the culmination of over two years of research and community outreach to identify the facility maintenance needs of the district.
“This has been a multi-year project to get to this point. A lot of thoughtful planning with a lot of community input has been done to get here,” Bellando said.
The bond measure prioritizes three main categories of projects:
• Critical maintenance upgrades, including new plumbing, roofing, HVAC, etc.
• Fire, life, safety, and technology upgrades, including better security systems, security vestibules, exterior cameras, etc.
• Instructional upgrades include career and technical education expansion, classroom/facility additions or construction within the footprint, and more.
While most funds from the bond would go to maintaining and updating current facilities, the facilities planning committee has proposed an additional gym be built at Lacreole Middle School to expand PE activities for students.
The district hired Nelson Research to gauge community support for the proposed bond measure. After conducting a public survey via telephone, the research company found that 60% of voters favored the proposed bond measure.
“This is not a top-down driven effort; this is truly a community-driven effort to get to this point,” Bellando said.
