Itemizer-Observer
DALLAS — Dallas School District food service program has room to improve, but is becoming more efficient, according to a report submitted to the Dallas School Board.
“We came into this year with a real challenge, and that is we knew that staff expenditures were going to go up,” said Debbie MacLean, Dallas’ director of fiscal services.
She said food service staff had a cost-of-living increase, the district’s Public Employee Retirement System rate increased, and health insurance costs increased as well. MacLean said that added $38,000 in costs on labor.
She said the report, compiled at the end of December, had the program at a $8,000 deficit. MacLean noted the program’s cost are frontloaded, so it’s always running at a deficit at this time of year.
“I guess I’m encouraged to see this number,” she said. “If we look at the charts and compare it to where we were at the end of December in the prior two years, it’s not bad.”
She said the food service staff have taken steps to cut costs, including doing a central review of food orders to train staff to take advantage of bulk orders and buying items that are in season. Workers are more careful to offer correct portion sizes, as well.
“Some of these are really small steps, but I think that we are seeing a difference,” MacLean said.
The Institute of Child Nutrition recommends that a self-supporting program’s labor and food costs would run about 80 to 85 percent of revenue. MacLean said the program is on track to get closer to that target than in the past. The district still has to give $29,000 in support to the program. That is about 3 percent of revenue.
“I just feel … probably the most encouraged I have been about food service in doing this report and presenting it to you,” MacLean told the board.
One of the challenges remaining is participation in the program. It is flat. She said kitchen staff at one school or another will make items that students want to purchase and increase sales, but that can’t be duplicated districtwide.
“We really don’t have the resources to run any kind of major promotion that would help to bring those numbers up, so that’s a concern,” she said.
MacLean said that negative meal accounts are still a problem and amount to about $20,900.
“That is down from where we were at the end of June in 2019. At that point it was $22,000,” she said. “We’ve had some donations that have helped with that a little bit.”
