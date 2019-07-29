DALLAS — The Dallas School Board will vote on a separation agreement with Superintendent Michelle Johnstone at Monday’s special board meeting.

The separation agreement was added to the agenda Monday afternoon, and outlines the conditions of Johnstone’s departure from the district.

If approved, the agreement would pay Johnstone seven month’s salary in exchange for her resignation and contribute to her health insurance costs for up to 12 months. If Johnstone takes another job by Aug. 1, she would receive a third of the seven month’s salary. If she accepts a job after Sept. 15, but before Oct. 15, she would receive two-thirds of the severance. If she is not hired by Oct. 15, she would receive the full amount.

The district would continue to pay on Johnstone’s insurance for 12 month, or until she is covered by another employer.

Johnstone is a finalist the principal post at an elementary school in Moses Lake School District in Moses Lake, Wash.

Moses Lake Superintendent Josh Meek confirmed on Monday that Johnstone is one of two finalists for the vacant position at Garden Heights Elementary School.

The district announced on Thursday that Johnstone and fellow finalist Katie Phipps would attend a meet-and-greet at the school on Monday (Aug. 5).

Johnstone took over at Dallas at the beginning of the 2015-16 school year. In May, the Dallas School Board directed its attorney, Paul Dakopolos, to investigate allegations the district’s teachers’ and classified employees’ unions made against her in separate statements to the board.

