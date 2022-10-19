Itemizer-Observer
By several metrics the time students spent away from classroom instruction during the pandemic are considered lost years. Even the results of federally mandated test assessments were rendered meaningless due to a substantial drop in participation rates from years prior to the pandemic.
Rachel Alpert, Dallas School District’s Director of Teaching and Learning, broke down the local results of the Oregon Department of Education Summative Assessment Data for board members Oct. 10. She said Dallas’s participation rate actually almost tripled the statewide numbers, but scores testing language arts, math and science were rendered unusable because they were so anomalous.
“When data was released, Oregon had a really, really low participation percentage,” Alpert said.
The U.S. Department of Education requires a 95% participation rate for the tests designed to track a student’s successful path toward graduation. Alpert said while DSD’s participation rate fluctuated between 84 and 97 percent, statewide it averaged just 35%.
The extremely low rates actually make it difficult to compare year-to-year progress or even district to district.
“However, because participation across the state was so low, ODE recommends we do not use these as comparison data,” Alpert said. “The Oregon Technical Advisory Committee says unless you have 80% participation, you really can’t use them to compare.”
Board member Jon Woods wanted to know how it was possible the state had such low participation numbers.
“Did Portland just not do it?” he asked.
Alpert said there were a variety of factors, explaining we’re that state was in crisis mode during the pandemic, assessments are not everyone’s highest priority, even though it is a federal requirement.
“I think for us, looking at the data like everyone else across the state, across the nation, it’s sore, it’s hard to see our students have not made as much growth as we want them to,” Alpert said. “But knowing that our educators supported our students, engaging in those assessments helps us track how we’re doing as a district even if it wasn’t a priority across the state.”
“It’s remarkable, really. I can’t understand why there’s resistance to this as it literally tracks if a student’s on track to graduation,” Woods responded. “This is the first time I’ve seen one of these and been worried for our state. Like red alert status. That’s crazy.”
The state assessments are given to students in grades 3-8 and 11 for English language arts and mathematics. Alpert said the percent of Dallas students who scored 3s or 4s, or met achievement standard progress, which puts them on a proficient track to be college and career ready, was low in all grade levels with an average of just 40% in ELA and 24.2 percent in math. She broke the scores down by grade level, percentage of scores of 3 or 4 and participation rate:
English language arts
Grade % Level 3 or 4 Participation Rate
3 29.8 88.7
4 36.5 91.7
5 51.4 96.5
6 30.8 93.7
7 46.8 90.4
8 42 90.8
11 44.7 92.2
Mathematics
3 35.5 94.2
4 26.1 91.7
5 32.7 95.7
6 17.1 92.5
7 25.5 82
8 14.5 87.7
11 15.2 92.7
Science
The science assessment is given to only grades 5, 8 and 11. Overall, the percent of students receiving a score of 3 or 4 was 30.1 percent. The scores broke down to:
5 34.4 97.4
8 20 .5
11 35.2 93.7
Alpert said the question for the administration is how are its going to meet that need to strengthen the systems going forward?
“We’ll keep working the skills committees and academic and socially and emotional skills, working on building out that MTTS structure (Multi-Tiered System of Support), which will describe what all students get, no matter what grade level they’re in, what curriculum is used, teachers providing grade level instruction. That framework will also describe how we intervene. What supports we provide when students aren’t making progress. And that third layer stalwarts for students,” Alpert explained.
Newly hired Superintendent Steve Spencer put a positive spin on the current numbers, saying he’s usually pessimistic by nature, but remains optimistic by what he’s seen so far in the classroom this school year.
“What we’re seeing in the buildings right now with the start of the new year, compared to what we felt in the buildings last year, it is so remarkably different for the better. I can’t help but think that alone will make a difference in a raise in the scores,” Spencer said.
“Even then, we beg the council to not compare this year’s data with what next year’s will be. This is simply a snapshot and we’re going to take it for what it is and more ourselves forward,” Spencer added. Woods, too, felt optimism from the feedback he’s gotten from the Dallas community.
“I think what this does, too, it gives me some hope for our families in the district. Because I felt the resistance to taking these assessments was politically charged, misguided in some cases. Worried about a boogie man that wasn’t there,” Woods said. “To almost triple what the state average is gives me a good feeling. Even though achievement is down, I don’t think anybody with half a brain thought achievement was going to be up after (the pandemic). It was a hard time to get the content to the children.”
