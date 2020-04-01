DALLAS — The Dallas School District submitted its application for its share of the Student Investment Account in mid-March, but due to the fallout of COVID-19, that amount may be in question.
The Student Investment Account (SIA) was created after the passage of the Student Success Act, approved by the Oregon Legislature in 2019 to provide $2 billion to school districts for targeted needs, such as behavioral support and class size. The act also created the Early Learning Account and Statewide Education Initiatives Account.
Dallas submitted an application for $2,351,607 to be divided between the district’s six schools and for districtwide staff and services.
“A major challenge facing Dallas School District is meeting both the academic and non-academic needs of our students while simultaneously managing gradual and consistent reductions in staffing,” the application read. “The needs of our students are growing and expanding faster than the district’s capacity to meet those needs. This has led to decreased student learning opportunities, such as music, engineering, physical education, and career and technical education, as Dallas School District has attempted to address the more immediate needs of students’ mental, behavioral and physical health.”
According the application, the additional funding will add staff in much-needed areas.
“Restoring and improving staffing levels to adequately address the academic, social-emotional, and professional-technical needs of students will be DSD’s primary use of SIA funds,” the application read.
Shannon Ritter, the director of teaching and learning for the district, said following board approval of the spending plan on March 9, the district sent the application by March 13.
However, due to COVID-19 revenue collection from the business tax implemented to pay for the account is in question.
Dallas interim superintendent Andy Bellando said a joint special legislative committee will develop a number of recommendations for the Oregon Legislature to consider.
“Those include a possible delay in administration of the tax or possible reduction in revenue from the tax,” Bellando said. “We’ve been asked to prioritize our planned expenditure if a reduction was necessary.”
He said the district is prepared to do that.
“Otherwise, I have not received any specific direction yet, but we plan to hear something after the special Legislature meeting later this week,” Bellando said.
Dallas’ application was guided by five priority areas established after receiving feedback from the public, students, and staff members. The district used surveys, community forums and other methods to receive input. Those areas are: Expanded learning options, mental and behavioral health supports, curriculum and instruction, staff-to-student ratio, and safety and security.
“It’s reflective of the multiple forms of feedback we’ve received from stakeholder groups across the school district, and from my perspective, I truly believe it’s a document that reflects the highest priorities of the school district as allow under the law.”
SIA funding per school
Lyle Elementary
.5 music teacher: $47,750
One behavioral support teacher: $100,500
Two behavioral support assistants: $119,000
Two intervention assistants: $119,00
.5 elementary counselor: $47,750
Lyle total: $434,000
Oakdale Heights Elementary
.5 music teacher: $47,750
Two classroom teachers: $191,000
One early intervention assistant: $59,500
.5 elementary counselor: $47,750
Oakdale Heights total: $346,000
Whitworth Elementary
Two classroom teachers: $191,000
Whitworth total: $191,000
LaCreole Middle School
One behavioral support teacher: $100,500
One classroom teacher: $95,500
One alternative education teacher: $95,500
LaCreole total: $291,500
Dallas High School
Three classroom teachers: $286,500
One special education teacher: $100,500
One special education assistant: $59,500
Dallas High total: $446,500
Morrison Alternative Campus
.35 special education teacher: $35,175
Morrison total: $35,175
District-wide
.5 Director of Teaching and Learning: $80,000
.65 Whole Child Administrator: $107,250
.65 special education teacher: $63,325
One school-based mental health support: $60,000
K-12 mathematics curriculum: $165,000
SEL assessment: $6,642
Online/alternative education supports: $43,465
Furnishing/equipment for new staff: $22,000
Update instructional materials: $57,750
District-wide total: $607,432
