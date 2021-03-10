Itemizer-Observer

DALLAS — The Dallas School Board will hear a presentation on the benefits and risks of taking out a pension bond to help pay for the Dallas School District’s Oregon Public Employee Retirement System obligation.

If market conditions are favorable, the bond could save the district millions in PERS costs over 20 years.

Dallas, along with other government entities in the state, pays into the PERS program on behalf of its employees. However, the system owes more toward public employees than it reaps in investments. That cost is divided amongst the governing bodies and is called the “unfunded liability.”

DSD has looked into creating an investment account to help pay for PERS in the past, but hasn’t due to potential risks. The difference now is that interest rates are very low.

“That means the probability of success is high,” said Debbie MacLean, the district’s director of fiscal services. “If the investment returns exceed the borrowing rate, we save.”

MacLean said the district would borrow money to invest. If the return on the investment is higher than the borrowing interest rate, the district can use difference to pay down what it owes the PERS fund. She said that about 30 school districts and education service districts are considering taking out pension bonds. The entities that do would form an investment pool, she said.

Board member Michael Blanchard said two things can go wrong with taking out bonds to pay for PERS: First, the rate of return may not exceed the borrowing rate, and second, the Oregon Legislature may reform PERS to reduce what is owed to the fund.

Neither seem likely, he said.

“In an earlier decade when we were discussing purchasing these, one of concerns or one of our thoughts was the legislature could come in and change a lot and our unfunded liability would actually be a lot less,” Blanchard said. “Well, that hasn’t happened. Most likely, the underfunding that is there is probably not going to be significantly changed by legislation.”

He said borrowing interest rates are favorable as well.

“We can probably borrow this money at 3 or 3.5%. We have not had interest rates this low,” Blanchard said

Superintendent Andy Bellando said the board should give serious thought to borrowing the bonds.

“We are in this for the long run whether we do something or not, it’s just going to be a shorter run I think if we are able to take advantage of this opportunity right now,” he said.

The board scheduled a special meeting to listen to a presentation from financial consulting firm Piper Sandler on details specific to Dallas. The meeting is scheduled for Monday (March 15) at 5:30 p.m.

“I think it has merit and I think there is more information to be had and for all five of you to hear to make the most informed decision,” Bellando said.

If the district decides to invest in a pension bond, it would need to approve a resolution authorizing it by April 23.