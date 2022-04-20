Itemizer-Observer
Deputies of the Polk County Sheriff’s Department sharpen their defensive skills by training in hand-to-hand combat techniques, defensive countermeasures, and takedowns in an exercise known as defensive tactics training. The size of nine officers who attended the training event, led by Sergeant Jason Ball, varied from average to large.
The first exercise the deputies practiced was hand-to-hand combat, blocking, deflecting and dodging punches. The goal is to get behind their training partner in the simulated fight and arrest and secure their partner’s hands and arms. As the deputies fought, one would act as the assailant by throwing punches as the others played defense, avoiding the fists by blocking, ducking, and dodging. The thumping sound of knuckles hitting the punch mitts echoed throughout the empty events chamber at the Polk County Fairgrounds.
Ball has training from the Department of Public Safety, Standards, and Training (DPSST), out of Salem, in defensive tactics. Though he is knowledgeable, he admittedly does not know everything. Collectively, the other deputies fill in the holes with their experience and training.
“I have done a little bit here and there, but not enough to say that I am proficient in jujutsu. I was fortunate to train with some good people.” Ball said, “We try to get at least two defensive tactics training a year, but I would like to do more.”
Next, Ball demonstrated some takedown techniques with his training partner. He wrapped his arms around his partner’s knees, and both men hit the mat. Then Ball quickly took control of his disabled partner by flipping him on his stomach and securing his partner’s hands behind his back. Another tactic Ball showed was a sweeping move, reaching one of his legs behind his training partner’s knee and pushing his partner back onto the mat. After delivering his actions a few times, he asked his deputies to practice his demonstrated takedown moves.
Ball then asked for a volunteer to show some other takedowns. Deputy Tayler Fagan, who towered over the rest, looking like a giant, stepped onto the mat and invited Sergeant Tyrone Jenkins to join him. Jenkins actually had to look up to face off with Fagan, standing toe to toe. Fagan grabbed Jenkins, turned him around in an effortless move, wrapped his arms around his belly. He then sat down, and falling to his butt, brought Jenkins with him. Jenkin’s eyes grew big with surprise. Fagan quickly took control, disabling Jenkins in one quick move. This technique, known as the “sit-down” technique, seemed to be highly effective for a man with size on his side.
“I am not very good at that one,” Ball admitted.
Possibly because he did not have the height or weight behind him to successfully execute the move, he wanted the deputies to practice and emulate Fagan’s sitdown takedown manuever.
The deputies started practicing the technique. Once again, the sound of bodies hitting mats echoed through the room as Ball observed with his arms crossed, coaching and yelling out encouraging words. Some went down and just got back up, and others resisted in what seemed to turn into a wrestling match.
Ball then joined in, he was successful in some takedowns, but he did get his share of thrashings. Ball successfully took down one deputy, but his success was short-lived. The deputy he was grappling with flipped Ball onto his back in some roll-kick move that looked like it came straight from a kung-fu movie.
“It ends up turning into that,” Jenkins said. “They try to counter it and then grapple a little bit. It’s a little bit more realistic. As the training continues, we learn a technique, but it turns into something else.”
From the point of view of an observer, the Polk County Sheriff’s deputies are very proficient in their defensive tactics. Whether it is one-on-one or if they use a partner to help to take down an opposing force, the deputies say they don’t get to do defensive tactics training enough.
“We get to do this a couple of times a year in three-hour blocks. The challenge is that it gives us enough information to grab one or two techniques we can try on the streets. It does not look this orchestrated when the real thing occurs. If there are signs that we will get hit in the face, this training is a heads up on what to do. It is a lot of that grabbing, trying to push down, and gaining body control. But that is the last thing we want to do. We want to disengage if they want to fight,” Jenkins said.
The training is highly effective even though this training is in a controlled environment. Although the deputies would like more defensive tactics training, they take what they can get, and if they can pull one or two moves from the training, that is a win for them. Jenkins said they use what they learn from the activity on the actual streets.
“I’ve used these techniques several times when working, and they’re effective. Usually, they don’t sit out here for an hour or two on the street. It’s not this controlled, and we don’t always know what’s coming, so we get better control that way,” Jenkins said. “The best way to see what we do is to get on the mat with these guys.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.