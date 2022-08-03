Itemizer-Observer
As owners of Synergize Auto, Chris Walls and Jaiden Novasio are used to bringing a client’s vision to fruition, providing them exactly what they want driving off their car lot.
Now, the two are expanding their vision of giving the community what it wants, just at a different lot – Gather Food Park.
“Being part of the community is a very important piece of what we want to do and why we’re here,” Novasio said. “We heard there was a big need for food truck pod. We saw that need and leapt at the opportunity to bring something everyone was asking for.”
Novasio explained after the pandemic, many restaurant owners were moving toward adding to their brick and mortar service and were gravitating toward adding the mobility of food trucks.
“We’re hoping this brings the community back together after a really hard last few years with COVID,” she said. “The name Gather indicates people are aching to gather together, eat some food, spend some time with friends and family.”
When their first attempt to purchase property for their gathering space fell through, Novasio said they took it as a good sign when the larger location become available to rent at the corner of Main and Washington streets.
She said the empty parking lot next to Ugo’s Pizza Parlor is the perfect size for their vision. They want to have six full-time trucks that stay on the lot and have another two or three additional spaces filled by rotating guests. So far, they’re in talks with two truck owners and are on the hunt for more.
In the meantime, having coined their slogan, Let’s Gather Together!, Novasio said they’re working with the city to finalize other details.
“We’re getting electric outlets installed, fixing some pavement, planning a seating area where the grass is, adding a spot for corn hole, some string lights, make it a nice fun feeling good space,” Novasio said.
“We’re working symbiotically with the city of Dallas, make sure everything is compliant,” Novasio added. “Charlie Mitchell, the city economic developer, is super excited. Everybody is on board and happy we’re bringing this to town.”
As Gather Food Park gets more established, they’re working out how to add wine, beer and cider service. They’re in talks with West Valley Cider to kick off that portion of the vision.
They continue the recruiting process, they’ve set up a portal for interested vendors to apply at gatherfoodpark.com. They also plan to post updates at Gatherfoodpark on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.