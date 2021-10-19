DALLAS — The Dallas School District had to quarantine a total of 175 students and 22 staff members at some point between Oct. 1 and Oct. 11.

Kim Kellison, the district’s director of teaching and learning, reported during the Dallas School Board’s Oct. 11 meeting that the district had 14 students and six staff members with confirmed cases in that time period. Of those, only one staff member had been fully vaccinated. No students in the group had been vaccinated.

Not all of the quarantined individuals were out at the same time, and some were cleared by negative tests during the quarantine period, Kellison said.

She thanked the district’s two-person nursing team for its hard work during the spike in cases.

“It’s really a complicated system to run. I really cannot stress enough the importance of that team in the district in providing a safe environment and trying to keep everything so that it is managed well,” Kellison said. “Those two people are working extreme hours trying to manage symptoms, and call parents, and give advice. They really are doing an exceptional job and I’m really proud of them.”

Kellison said the district is in the process of adding a testing system that is free for students to use, but she strongly reminded those in attendance or watching the meeting remotely to keep sick children home from school.

“There is an uptick in cases in the district right now, and I want to remind families to make sure that you’re not sending sick students to school. That is really important. If you have a question and you want to talk to the district nursing staff, they are always happy to answer those questions, but sick students should remain at home and the same for sick employees,” Kellison said. “The days where you could go to work with a little sniffle, those are gone. We have to be really vigilant about not working when we are ill, and not coming to school when we are ill because right now that is really complicated.”

She said even those who have been vaccinated should be wary of symptoms that are similar to colds or allergies.

“The virus has changed a little bit. When we have employees or students who are vaccinated, sometimes their symptoms are a little different. They feel like a head cold or a sinus infection, and it’s not really obvious that it is COVID-related when you’ve been vaccinated,” Kellison said. “Sometimes the symptoms are not what they call primary symptoms. If you have a head cold with congestion, I really recommend that you lay low. Please don’t come into our buildings because it is so much harder to trace that.”

Superintendent Andy Bellando also updated the board on the district’s progress in working toward the state’s vaccine mandate, which went into effect on Tuesday.

He said of the district’s 394 employees, 40 have been given religious or medical exemptions to getting the vaccine and another 13 have started a vaccine series. In total, the district has a 89% vaccination rate, including those who started the vaccine series.

Those granted exceptions remained employed by the district, but with stricter safety protocols. They will have to pay special attention to mask wearing, maintaining social distance, undergo weekly testing and receive additional training.

“Overall, though, most employees have been very receptive and appreciative of the fact that they have been able to maintain positions in the school district,” Bellando said.

Bellando said that isn’t true of all districts in Oregon.

“There may be some shifts in assignment, but overall, we have been able to maintain these employees,” Bellando said.