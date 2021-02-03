INDEPENDENCE — Second only to the frequent inquiry by people about whether fireworks are returning to Independence this Fourth of July is the burning question — make that the deep-fried question — of whether elephant ears are going to be available, too.

Speculating on the overwhelming desire for this carnival food, Janice Thompson, chair of the Independence Days Commission, explained the reason elephant ears are such a vital part of the city’s holiday tradition.

“They’re thicker, fluffier, just the best elephant ears,” she said.

In fact, the vendor makes them “with a little more love,” agreed Aaron Wimer, also a member of the Independence Days Commission.

“Their line every year has more than a four-hour wait,” Wimer said, adding that those big blobs of sugary fried dough seem to come with some “bragging rights,” as well. There’s real pride in clinching the pastry after making it through the horrendously long line, Wimer noted.

Elephant ears, otherwise known by their fancier French name, palmier, are really the result of an ultra-sweetening process applied to a Native American recipe for fried bread. The ones sold at fairs are much more robust than a classic palmier – huge, smothered in sugar and made from roll-out dough.

“Interestingly, people often get funnel cake and elephant ears mixed up because they are similar fair foods,” observed Susan Graham, a tax attorney in Independence who’s known as a local culinary aficionado. “Funnel cake is different because it’s made from a thin batter, whereas elephant ears are made from a yeasted dough.”

Most people have no idea why they’re so good, except that they satisfy a sweet tooth like nothing else. When Monte Campbell, circuit judge for Polk County, learned that elephant ears were coming back, along with Independence Day fireworks, he pronounced the sugar-laden treat “really, really good.”

“Sugar, grease, bread — it doesn’t get any better than that,” said the judge, rendering the final verdict on elephant ears.