MONMOUTH — Students at Western Oregon University will still be able to study earth science under President Rex Fuller’s final blueprint for the institution unveiled last week.

However, students will no longer be able to major in philosophy, anthropology and geography or obtain master’s degrees in music. Those cuts stand.

Earth students were particularly vocal after Fuller initially recommended eliminating the earth science program, causing an outcry among students in the department.

“The earth science department at Western Oregon is very relieved by the decision to retain the program along with several other programs,” said Nicole Niskanen, who plans to graduate with a bachelor’s degree in earth science this spring.

“We have been fighting so hard and have had so many mixed emotions throughout this process,” Niskanen said.

Western’s board of trustees approved a pared-down budget for the 2021 fiscal year at their Nov. 18 board meeting. Fuller and a presidential task force then drafted a final plan on how the university would meet the restrictions of the new budget.

Members of the Western Oregon University Federation of Teachers received Fuller’s plan Dec. 2, and it was released on campus Dec. 3.

“The campus is still reeling from it,” said Scott Beaver, the communication director of the union.

Although earth science survived, a deep and long list of cuts remains.

“This final plan contains, from our perspective, some improvements over the draft plan but goes backwards in some places as well,” he said. “It still substantially narrows the scope of WOU’s offerings and diminishes WOU’s capacity to serve as the mid-size public liberal arts institution in Oregon.”

Trustees initially passed a budget for next year in June, based on an expected 2.5% decrease in Western’s enrollment. That projection spiked to 7.9% in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting Fuller to recommend deeper cuts.

“These are extremely challenging times in higher education, and Western is not alone in having to make difficult decisions for the current and future success of the university,” Fuller said in a statement released last month.

“The board charged us with aligning our budget and personnel expenses to reflect current enrollment realities, and together, that is what we accomplished,” he added. “Frankly, it was one of the most difficult things I’ve had to do as president.”

Members of the teachers union as the Western chapter of the Service Employees International Union, as well as non-union faculty and staff members, issued a vote of no confidence against Fuller before he first outlined his proposed cuts in October in a document known as Article 15.

“The vote was the culmination of many months of meetings and discussions with coworkers and other stakeholders about concerns regarding WOU’s leadership,” said Emily Plec, the union’s vice president for political change.

“The president’s Article 15 plan is a striking example of the issues that led to the no confidence vote, but it was not the cause for it,” Plec said.

Fuller’s October proposals recommended that 46 faculty and staff members be laid off or have their hours cut.

Lisa Catto, a spokesperson for the university, said deans and division heads are working through Jan. 31 on final decisions for implementing Fuller’s plan — per a collective bargaining agreement.

“Affected tenure-track or tenured faculty will be given, depending on their length of service, up to a one-year layoff notice before employment would end, at the latest, at the end of January 2022,” Catto said.

Beaver said the entire process strikes union leaders as odd.

“Though the board of trustees has formal approval rights for the budget, the board does not apparently have any formal role in approving these huge changes to WOU’s programs,” he said.

“WOU’s faculty senate generally has oversight of curriculum, and they had no formal role in approving these changes either,” he added. “It appears that the president has chosen to simply implement them.”

Union leaders are figuring out their next move, Beaver said. They plan to meet with the board of trustees this week. “We do hope to impress upon them and President Fuller the need to be more deliberative and allow faculty time to study the program offerings at WOU,” he said.

Catto said the trustees have no authority on Fuller’s plan for staff and program reductions/eliminations.

“Article 15 is the piece of the faculty union’s collective-bargaining agreement that relates to faculty layoffs,” she said. “The plan does not require board approval, nor does it affect the fiscal year 2021 budget.”

The budget was adopted by the trustees Nov. 18, she reiterated.

When the earth science department remained on the chopping block, Niskanen expressed frustration and anger that Western officials seemed to be ignoring her and other students’ protests.

“There is still a lot of work to be done by the earth science department to satisfy the adjusted budget, but ultimately, we are relieved that the administration actually listened to our voices and made something of our efforts,” she said.

Beaver said union leaders don’t feel equally heard.

“We are deeply concerned that this is being rushed through without due diligence, possibly leading to unintended consequences including making the financial situation worse by exacerbating the enrollment decline,” he said.