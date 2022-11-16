Itemizer-Observer
In the past few years a new fitness trend has found its way into Polk County - goat yoga. As odd as that might sound to a few, the practice that began in the state of Oregon, has continued to grow since its inception in 2016. Salem Goat Yoga instructor Samantha Hofstad had been practicing regular yoga and after taking one goat yoga class was instantly hooked.
“I had been doing yoga for a long time,” said Hofstad. “I used to live in Arizona and I had a friend who was teaching goat yoga classes. I took a class with her and I thought it was the most fun thing ever and I thought to myself how I could make this a part of my everyday life.”
So once Hofstad came to Oregon she partnered with some property owners just outside of Salem to get the business started.
“I started this with the people who owned this property before Taya (Miles) and her family purchased it,” said Hofstad. “And she was an animal lover as well. And she actually came and took one of our classes before she bought the property. So she knew what she was getting herself into.”
In its three years, Salem Goat Yoga has had participants travel as far as from Hawaii, Washington, California and even the Netherlands.
“We’ve had people from all different states come in and visit,” said Hofstad. “Earlier this summer, someone from the Netherlands came in, who was visiting a friend in Oregon. It’s been really cool to see people from all over come and give it a try.”
After being a part of the yoga community for such a long time, Hofstad thinks one of the biggest reasons people enjoy it is the relaxing aspect it brings, on top of course, hanging out with animals.
“I think the animals really add an extra little therapeutic aspect to it,” said Hofstad. “People are kind of focused on goats more than what you’re doing in the class. Because I feel like in a regular yoga class, you can feel kind of self conscious about what you’re doing or what the person next to you might be doing. So it’s less serious and more fun, connecting with animals and stretching.”
There are about 13 Nigerian dwarf goats that are kept on the farm that join in with the class. The goats tend to roam around while also stopping for occasional pets and walking through people’s legs while they’re in a pose. Following class, students can hold the smaller goats and some goats will even jump on the back of participants allowing for some good photos.
Sessions tend to usually last about an hour and a half and prices start at $35 for a single class. Classes usually go every Saturday, but the full schedule for available classes can be found on the Salem Goat Yoga website at salemgoatyoga.com.
“I like that for people it’s whatever they want it to be,” said Hofstad. “If they want it to be more focused on yoga and the goats are just kind of there, that’s great. If they want it to be all about the goats and not so much about the yoga they can do that also. I just like watching people have a good time and enjoying themselves.”
