The following Easter egg hunts are scheduled in the region:
- The Cornerstone Church hosts an East Egg Venture for children through 5th grade from 12:30-3 p.m. April 16 at 4395 Independence Highway.
- The Beal Farm hosts the Easter Bunny and fun events from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 16 at 700 Oak Villa Road. Cost is $15 per child.
- The Grove Community Church hosts a community Easter egg hunt at Independence Riverview Park at 50 C St., in Independence. They will start at 10 a.m. with ages 2 and under, followed by ages 3-5 years, 6-8 years and finally 9-12. Each group is roughly 8-10 minutes apart.
- Falls City Easter Egg Hunt, 11 a.m., at the George Kitchen Upper Park. All ages welcome. Easter Bunny will be there at 10:15 a.m. for pictures.
- Eola Hills Easter Egg Hunt, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Eola Hills Wine Cellars, 501 S. Pacific Highway 99W. Prizes vary from candy, merchandise, treats from local businesses, specials from Eola Hills and more.
