Itemizer-Observer report

DALLAS — A desire to strengthen the partnership between the business community and the city organization fueled the hiring of an economic development director for the city of Dallas.

New director Charlie Mitchell will lead the Economic and Community Development Department, and work closely with businesses, developers and entrepreneurs to increase the economic vitality in the city.

Mitchell comes to the city from Oregon State University, where he is the manager for Oregon State University’s Center for Family Enterprise.

He is an economic development professional, with more than 20 years of experience in Oregon. Charlie holds a BS degree in communications and a master’s in management from Southern Oregon University. He is a certified economic developer through the International Economic Development Council and past president of the Oregon Economic Development Association and Corvallis Chamber of Commerce.

“I am very pleased Charlie will be joining our team. He has a proven record of success and will be a tremendous asset to those inside, and more importantly the business and entrepreneurial community in Dallas,” said City Manager Brian Latta.

Charlie starts work with the city of Dallas on April 19.