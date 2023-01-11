Trammart News Editorial
This year marks the seventh one since I began reporting on Independence, and each turn of the calendar has made me reflect on how I got started in community journalism. It’s a lot earlier than you might think. And it started on a porch in a working-class neighborhood in Kansas.
A thud at the doorstep meant a member of my family, sometimes me, would retrieve the thing that had been flung there – a newspaper, of course. Then my father would disappear behind a curtain of newsprint, occasionally making comments about a new store opening, a neighboring child’s athletic feats, an event or meeting coming up, or how something in our town was going to hell in a handbasket or proving to be the greatest thing since sliced bread.
Money was so tight that I often wore donated clothes as a kid. Even so, we always had a newspaper. It was considered no less essential than milk or bread. In my view, that’s as true today as it was then, despite the onslaught of social media.
Several years ago, when some of those in the airpark community expressed a strong desire to know what was going on at city hall, I took my recently retired self, a former medical journalist, to a city council meeting. And then I began going regularly – and sending out emails to a few of the people who wanted to be clued in. For those who didn’t want an email, I printed off what I’d written, then delivered the pages by slipping them under doormats.
Trammart News started off with fewer than 10 readers. Now it appears as part of the Polk County Itemizer-Observer with a far greater reach, thanks to the publisher, Scott Olson, and a readership that I deeply appreciate.
This year, when the city decided to stop paying for some public notices in the I-O, I decided to take a look at how I would proceed, to help keep the public best informed. In reviewing 2022, I realized there were some issues I can possibly improve upon. So, I am offering a few New Year’s resolutions – along with a few observations – and a lot of editorializing.
Trammart News will try to tackle potential civic influences that may arise
Under state law, a conflict of interest is defined as participating in an official action which could or would result in a financial benefit or avoidance of detriment to the public official, a relative of the public official, or a business with which either is associated.
This sounds like a tough thing for anyone to pin down, doesn’t it? It has been a struggle for me. One big hurdle is that this is such a small town. One of our councilors is married to a downtown business owner. Another worked for years at MINET. Since I started covering the city council, some have worked for the state in Salem, allegedly making them government loyalists. None of this translates into an actual conflict of interest. But I have been collared by residents who believe these things do.
I feel confident I have a basic understanding of this issue because Oregon helpfully offers training for people like me, free of charge, and I have taken it. But I confess, not meeting the definition of an actual conflict of interest doesn’t seem to me to let everyone immediately off the hook from disclosure – there’s a potentially different criteria for reporting, referred to as “the public’s right to know.”
I was glad to see one of our councilors eventually recuse herself by stating the obvious: a “perceived potential conflict of interest” as an employee of the municipal fiberoptic when a vote on MINET loans came up. I was happy to see a member of the Historic Preservation Commission explain how she could vote on an issue that affected her own home, by taking her self-interest down a few notches.
But there are times when such disclosures simply haven’t happened. Once, when the tenant of Councilor Marilyn Morton’s co-owned downtown building came before the city council with a proposed project, Morton spoke in favor of it. I reported that she had a rental relationship with the applicant. But around the same time, there was discussion on building in residential areas, and I never mentioned in my reporting that, at the time anyway, Mayor John McArdle’s holdings included other homes near his house.
This issue is rearing its head again as 2023 unfolds, with the election of Kate Schwarzler to the city council. She heads Creo Solutions, the co-workspace Indy Commons and the non-profit Indy Idea Hub – and has received contracts from the city.
This has raised eyebrows among some members of the public, and one concern seemed to be centered on the fact that the city was paying rent for desk space at Indy Commons when the relatively new and spacious Civic Center was located on the same street. Should I have done an article on that? I didn’t even explore the issue beyond making a ”document request” that confirmed the rental agreement.
Also, any award to a non-profit like Indy Idea Hub doesn’t constitute a conflict-of-interest issue – the entity is not for profit, after all.
However, Indy Idea Hub is listed on the city’s website as a “partner” of Independence – and the city has pronounced Schwarzler as “being at the forefront” of success from that partnership, along with a statement on the city website that “her passion, hard work and dedication to Independence’s local economy are unparalleled.”
A great stamp of approval – but was it fair to her opponent in the last election? Am I even in a position to make that call, not knowing what constitutes protocol in an election process? I’m hopeful a state agency can help me the next time around.
Like the wines at some of our local vineyards, I’m hopeful I will be even better with more age and time.
Trammart News will try to get a grasp on local business and city parks
You might think that an entrepreneurial type like me, who left a national newspaper to launch her own reporting service nearly two decades ago in Los Angeles, would have a business background. Nope. I didn’t take a single business class in college.
But, thanks to Western Oregon University, which allowed me to sign up for a couple of them a few years ago, I finally got some business training – as the oldest student in those classes.
However, I am at a loss to understand why some businesses in our town seem to take off and others don’t. Currently, about one out of about every block downtown has a vacant storefront. But why? Several new restaurant-style businesses were announced with a bit of fanfare during the pandemic; none ever made it to fruition.
And, when I tried to visit a business that’s currently listed as a major employer in the latest financial report on the city’s Facebook page -- the call center FCR in the Central Plaza -- it’s gone, too.
I got a tour of that facility a few years ago. Where’d it go? I haven’t been able to find out, except that they exited that location in Independence. The liquor store and Anytime Fitness are in the process of expanding into that space.
I’ve had the same difficulty pinning down what is happening in our parks. Patrick Bodily, the library director, was named as community services director by the former city manager, Tom Pessemier, right before Pessmeier’s departure. He expanded Bodily’s duties to include oversight of the parks, along with the museum.
However, recently Shawn Irvine, Independence development director, took charge of a new park-naming policy that’s been adopted.
Meanwhile, I met a personable new employee of the city with a solid background in park management, Tammy Rominger, who has been named operations manager of public works. She is a certified arborist, in addition to her other credentials.
Currently, I’m trying to discern who to query about park-related issues – they seem so important to residents. So, I took a look at the city’s most recent organizational chart. Parks now appears under public works, not the purview of Bodily or Irvine. My probe into city park management continues.
Trammart News will try to prioritize zoning issues, which signal change
Not that any of you have the journal “American Affairs” lying on your coffee table as I do, but a guy named Judge Glock made a pretty strong case in the recent issue that zoning laws are really, really important but fairly low in the public conscience.
I have tried to pay close attention to them. When the city designated a historic district, it meant significant changes for some builders. But it was hard for me to understand the nuances of requirements aimed at preserving historic looks, such as “window ratios.” Recently, I had a little help with that visualization when a house went up on Main Street under these regulations.
It is bluish gray, has a front porch with posts and sits across from the Independence Civic Center. A couple who owns a nearby business built it, and I took a picture to show what a 25% ration of window-to-siding looks like. It seems to be a nice touch.
Which is why I am so flummoxed about another zoning-related change. When it was decided to drop some of the newspaper publishing of public notices, a new revision notice-posting was announced: eye-catching signage at the site of proposed building.
However, when it came before the council, the provision for it lacked a size dimension. The planning manager, Fred Evander, explained at a recent city council meeting that a definitive rule about how big or small to make such signs isn’t part of the new concept.
Resident and frequent public-meeting attendee Ken Larson, who Evander credited for getting the ball rolling toward better public signs on such projects, said he advocated for a four-by-four-foot sign to be placed on such lots. Larson said he was disappointed to learn that no such size requirement was adopted.
I am confused, too. If a glass ratio is enacted for a new home, why not a size regulation for a new sign? Another question to be answered in the coming year.
Trammart News will continue to follow tax dollars and infrastructure needs
I went to J-school, as we called the department of journalism back at Cal State Northridge, long before it became part of a larger communications division. My training was very traditional for the time.
In a nutshell, it went like this: Track those tax dollars! See what is being done to maintain streets and keep drinking water pure! Care about the people who pay the bills for city government! I try hard to do all those things, and sometimes my bias shows.
Recently, I got confirmation that the city is using a new, state-of-the-art, big-bang-for-the-bucks street sweeper. I talked about this quite enthusiastically to a couple of people over coffee, who seemed bored by the whole topic.
“I’m not supposed to have an opinion on this. That’s really important – to remain objective. But I cannot help it,” I said, sensing they were waiting for a stunning revelation from me on a recent municipal development.
“I think It is kind of exciting to get a high-functioning piece of equipment to help keep our streets clean, isn’t it?” I explained.
When I was met with silence, I finally added: “It’s a new street sweeper.”
My tablemates looked at me like I had just landed in an alien spacecraft.
“I guess so,” one finally stammered.
So, there you have it from the horse’s mouth, so to speak. And now you know where my coverage preferences truly lie -- with the infrastructure demands that I learned long ago were so important. Some old habits die hard.
(Trammart News Service, of Trammart Inc., is solely responsible for the style and content of news accounts it provides.)
