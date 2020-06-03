DALLAS — The Dallas School District Budget Committee approved the 2020-21 budget amid financial uncertainty at its meeting on May 18. It now moves to the Dallas School Board for consideration on June 22.
The district’s budget committee approved the budget, which was based on the $9 billion state school fund approved by the Oregon Legislature before the beginning of the current biennium. District officials said, rather than guess how much funding schools would receive as state lawmakers sort out how to respond to a $3 billion budget shortfall created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the district should base its plan off what was approved and make cuts as needed later.
As such, the board will consider a nearly $54.6 million total budget, with a $34.2 million general fund.
During the budget committee’s May 18 meeting, Dallas School Board member Michael Blanchard asked the committee to contemplate removing athletic participation fees, possibly for the 2021-22 budget.
Blanchard said the 2020-21 school year may not be the best time to consider cutting fees, but it could be discussed during the budget process next year. “I think we need to look ahead to a year when maybe our fall sports don’t look like they did in the past,” Blanchard said. “There could be a rebuilding. Maybe we proceed forward with our plan right now and next year we implement something for the build back.”
He said the board has increased fees in recent years. He said some of the money from the fee increase helped pay for a trainer and increase pay to coaches.
“We used that to directly benefit the program, and I think that was well-received. But in the grand scheme of things I would not increase prices. I would rather decrease them for all activities,” Blanchard said. “I’m just interested in people’s opinions. I don’t know that we necessarily need to necessarily spend a lot more time on this evening, but it’s something that has been on my radar for the next year at least.”
Currently, the district offers scholarships or payment on a sliding scale for athletes whose families need assistance paying.
Board member Matt Posey said eliminating athletic fees might help students in the classroom as well.
“If you look over the years at different studies we’ve looked at, to see what it does to the GPA of the participants in the activities and athletics, it would probably be a pretty good investment,” Posey said.
Superintendent Andy Bellando expanded on that idea.
“Regarding the user fees for athletics, I think that would be a very good conversation to have,” Bellando said. “I would suggest it would be included with consideration of any other fees that we may be placing in front of students.”
He said examples are locker fees, towel fees, class fees, and shop fees.
“If there was to be consideration given to athletic fees, waivers or trying to provide those in the general fund, I know we would likely serve a larger, broader population more equitable access to their education if we were to first take a look at some of those school-specific fees.”
