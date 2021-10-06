PERRYDALE — Perrydale FFA Chapter President Jenna Tompkins and Vice President Kenna Rosenbalm were both shocked at how many people showed up to Friday night’s Corn Feed.
The event, now in its 37th year, had to be canceled last year. Apparently, people were eager for it to come back as more than twice the amount of people as expected showed up for the feast of fresh corn and other treats.
“It’s actually way better than we expected because in most years, we only get about 150 people,” Rosenbalm said. “And when we checked earlier, we had 170 something tickets and we still had an hour and a half left. So, we had a fantastic turn out this year.”
It didn’t hurt that the corn feed was on the same night as a home football game, something the club leadership will keep in mind for next year.
The Pirates opponent that night, Mohawk, bought meals for its team.
“That’s something that I really appreciate about small schools especially, is how they support each other,” Rosenbalm said.
Tompkins said for having had to skip last year and having more guests than expected, the corn feed went smoothly.
“This was kind of overwhelming. We were not expecting half as many people to show up,” Tompkins said. “We’re really excited to keep corn feed going and getting kids the hands-on experience of FFA and getting them involved in the community. I think it’s gone great for taking a year break and not having the experience of the prior year.”
Perrydale FFA will now shift its focus to other events on the calendar, including the massive multi-school food drive Food For All and bringing back its Senior Tea.
“Last year was our break year. This year we are back on, and we are excited to do activities like this again.”
