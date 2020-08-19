Itemizer-Observer

MONMOUTH — The Monmouth City Council on Aug. 4 authorized the interim city manager to enter a development agreement for Phase 8 of Edwards Addition.

“Eric Olsen, the developer of Edwards Addition Planned Unit Development, submitted a request to begin construction on residential dwellings for Phase 8 of the development prior to completing all of the required public improvements for the subdivision,” Suzanne Dufner, community development director, told councilors in a memo.

The request is based on state and local laws, she said.

“The state legislature recently passed a bill which allows the developer of a subdivision to submit building permits to begin construction of the residential dwellings in that development once the public improvements have been substantially completed,” Dufner said. “Provided that the developer enter into an agreement to complete the remaining improvements for the subdivision.”

There also is language in Monmouth city code that authorizes temporary deferral of subdivision improvements, she said.

“We do require council to approve the agreement,” Dufner said. “Also, there needs to be some kind of financial guarantee … in case the developer does not complete those improvements then the city can step in and make sure those improvements are completed.”

The major improvements will be there, she said.

It’s the finishing work that would be on the list of remaining work, she said.

A list of those items, along with their associated costs will be forthcoming.

“There are no direct financial implications for the city,” Dufner said.