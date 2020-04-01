Itemizer-Observer
MONMOUTH — When Linda Hillesum started a needlework group in Edwards Addition three years ago, she was hoping to make some friends.
Edwards Scissorhands Textile group is “a group of neighbors who have been meeting on every Tuesday, and the occasional Saturday, to learn how to knit, crochet and/or support one another in making new projects,” said Roxanne Beltz, who lives in the area. “While I work and typically can’t attend, Linda asked if anyone wanted to go walking instead of meeting, and since I’m working from home, I leaped at the chance for a break with other humans.”
Hillesum, a retired middle school science teacher, said there are between six and eight regular attendees.
She and her husband moved to Monmouth from New York three years ago.
“I didn’t know anyone when I moved here,” she said.
The group has helped her make “lots of new friends.”
On the day Beltz joined the walk, there was a group of five.
“At one point when we paused, I used the opportunity to take an Abbey Road-inspired photo of us using social distancing during the walk,” Beltz said. “I just thought this is a good example of getting some interaction at a safe distance.”
