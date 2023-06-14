Selma Salcido thought her husband Jose was crazy a decade ago when he wanted to make tacos. Now, she can’t see doing anything else but continuing to serve the Dallas community that made their restaurant El Pique a success.
“Jose wanted to make tacos. I said, no. No tacos,” Selma recalled. “He kept persisting. We didn’t have money to make them. So, my oldest son says, ‘Yeah, Joe. Let’s do tacos.’”
Given $600, Jose upgraded his 4x6 trailer, bought a flat grill and started cooking up street tacos from a truck while Selma says she remained in denial. But she did chip in to do the paperwork.
Unfortunately, Jose’s street tacos didn’t catch fire with Dallas’s culinary tastes in early 2013.
“At the gas station across from bowling alley, they rented us a spot. But nobody was buying tacos,” Selma said. “Everybody wanted hotdogs.”
So, Jose sent her to Safeway to get some hotdogs, saying “I’m going to reel these people in.”
“He threw some hotdogs on there. Then some meat on there and they’d ask, ‘What’s that?’ Tacos. And that’s how we got started selling street tacos,” Selma said.
They expanded to more events, including the Dallas Farmers Market on the Polk County Courthouse lawn.
“It was a hit. The community really responded well to the tacos,” Selma said.
But that wasn’t enough for Jose. On their way to church one day, he spotted a business selling off their prep tables at 289 E. Ellendale Avenue. Selma thought her husband had gone crazy again.
“I like it,” she recalled him saying. “You like what? I like the restaurant. You’re crazy. You’re not opening a restaurant. No, you’re not, what’s wrong with you?”
She found herself dragged along into Jose’s expanding dream to transition from street tacos in a food truck to a brick-and-mortar restaurant.
With no startup money, no business plan, no supplies and an absent city inspector to give them their final green light, the Salcidos regardless were the proprietors of El Pique. Never mind the fact Jose still had to serve up street tacos from the parking lot while Selma figured out how to launch the restaurant.
Her initial partner backed out, leaving her with no supplies, just a line of credit. Then the building owner, wanting to see her succeed, told her to purchase what she needed and worry about paying her back later. Then God helped locate their inspector.
“I was freaking out. Now we’ve got a lease, but still couldn’t open. Literally, I was praying in the back,” Selma recalled.
She was sweeping trash when she felt God tell her she’s got to look up to him, not down.
“You’re trying to partner with somebody. I need you to partner with me,” Selma recalled hearing. “I got chills. Okay God. I trust you fully.”
She came out from the back to dump the garbage and some guy walks in, wanting to see the owner. It was the inspector. He noted they just needed a fire extinguisher by the front, and they were good to go.
“We got our license. My son made the menus on paper thingies, we just winged it. And that’s how we started and have been here 10 years since 2013,” Selma summarized.
Offering their combined family recipes was not easy at first Selma said, especially for the lunch crowd coming in looking for a quick meal before returning to work.
“We don’t make fast food. We make good food,” Selma recalled telling them. “If you’re here just for lunch, ask for street tacos. Don’t ask for fish tacos, though, that’s going to take hot minute. But order street tacos, because it’s in and out. Keep you satisfied and coming back.”
The Salcidos never felt any anxiety trying to find a niche in a town that already had several other Mexican restaurants and would add more over the decade.
“I think everybody has their own taste. That’s the important part. It’s a little bit of flavor for everybody,” Selma said, who admits Jose does all the cooking while she does all the hobnobbing with their customers.
To stand apart, they don’t “Americanize” their food so much.
“The hardest thing for me was to add ground beef to my menu. I gave in. It was more asada, steak, more Pastore, a marinated pork, and of course, versatile chicken. People came in wanted enchiladas with ground beef. So, we’ve been tweaking the menu a lot,” Selma said. “We’re not fully authentic Mexican. Little bit of Mexico, and a little bit of home cooking.”
Now married 24 years, the duo never retired their taco trucks. They’re actually on the road cooking at events across the region more than at El Pique, which is only open three days a week. But every time they return to town, it’s their regulars in the Dallas community that have kept them going.
Along the way they’ve been voted Dallas’s best restaurant twice and best Mexican restaurant once.
“I don’t think we would have made it 10 years if it wasn’t for the community. Always supporting us - I’m going to cry,” she added trying not to tear up. “Even when he was out there in his taco truck. They were, we’re going to be here until you open that restaurant. And I still have those customers.”
To help return the favor, the Salcidos are hosting a 10-year anniversary celebration, June 17 teaming with neighbor business Jungle Pet Supply, marking their own one-year anniversary. There will be $1 tacos, give ways of merchandise and a bouncy house, to name a few of the events.
“It’s just a way of giving back to our customers who have supported and helped us get where we’re out,” Selma said.
Now a decade later, she shared Jose’s dream all along the way and can’t see giving up any time soon.
“Want to close the restaurant? No, I’d miss my customers. It grew on me,” Selma admits. “I tell him I’m still living the dream you wanted to do. You wanted to make tacos and now we have a restaurant. It’s crazy to think, literally we started this business with nothing, a lot of faith, a lot of hope and the dream he wanted to make tacos.”
“So, I don’t know how much longer he’s going to keep doing this, but we’re here for as long as he wants to keep cooking. ‘Cause I’m not going to take over,” Selma added.
