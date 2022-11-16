Itemizer-Observer
With ballots still trickling into the Polk County Clerk’s Office, several races and measures are decided and are unlikely to change as the certification date of Dec. 10 rolls nearer.
The latest update to Polk County ballot count takes place at 5 p.m. tonight (Nov. 16) after the I-O’s deadline.
As of Nov. 9, the County Clerk’s office had counted out of 62,891 registered voters a total of 36,904 ballots cast, for a 58.58% voter turnout.
The result of the biggest local race for Dallas mayor was actually conceded last week. Brian Dalton was seeking re-election to his sixth term against Ken Woods Jr., who has 40-years’ experience on the Dallas City Council. Woods said Dalton called him to concede after the initial results were posted online Nov. 8. By Wednesday, the numbers showed Woods had garnered 3,804 votes to Dalton’s 2,895, a margin of 56.18% to 42.76%.
“The margin of victory was a little surprising. Typically, it’s not easy to defeat an incumbent,” Woods said, adding Dalton wished him well.
Looking ahead, Woods said one of the first things on his agenda is to review with the city manager the lists of all the committees that report to the city and city council, “to see which ones are appointed by the city council and which ones are appointed by the mayor. I’m sure there are several openings on these committees that need filling.”
In the other mayoral races, incumbent John McArdle was the only one who ran opposed, but won easily over Jon Herber, Sr., by 45 percentage points. Monmouth Mayor Cecelia Koontz and Falls City Mayor TJ Baily were re-elected unopposed.
Independence had the only contested city council races, with incumbents ahead as of Nov. 9. In Position One, Shannon Corr (1,467) leads Leslee Ellis (1,020), Marilyn Morton (1,528) has a comfortable lead over Matt Henscheid (986) for Position 2 and Kate Schwarzler (1,340) is holding off Brandi Mendoza (1,146) in the only race of two newcomers for Tom Takacs Position 4 seat.
Several jurisdictions put the issue back before voters a ban of psilocybin medical treatment centers and the sale of the mushroom for medicinal uses only. So far, Polk County voters are passing the ban 18,647 yes votes to 16,737 no votes. The ban is also passing in Dallas (Yes - 4,326, No - 3,157), Falls City (Yes – 239, No 179) and Independence (Yes - 1,627, No - 1,460).
While Polk County voted decidedly conservative for Republican candidates, statewide races have already been called for Democrats, including Gov. Tina Kotek, Sen. Ron Wyden, Dist. 10 Senator Deb Patterson, U.S. 6th District Rep. Andrea Salinas, and State Dist. 10 Rep. Paul Evans. Republicans winning were Anna Scharf in Dist. House Dist. 23 and Lucetta Elmer in Dist. House Dist. 24.
Finally, residents of West Salem helped to overwhelmingly pass the city of Salem’s $300 million infrastructure bond with a 61.19% yes vote.
West Salem’s representatives on the Salem City Council were “thrilled” by the outcome.
“It really shows us that we have broad support in our vision and direction for the city,” said Virginia Stapleton, who represents West Salem’s Ward 1. “The mayor will now set up a committee to help implement the bond. I know the first order of business will be to order our new fire equipment. Marine Drive is a very exciting project and I know many in West Salem will benefit from it. Staff are now working on a more detailed plan for all the projects and we will see that at council soon. Thank you to everyone who voted for the bond, I’m excited to see this investment in our city.”
Micki Varney, who ran unopposed to return to represent Ward 8 for West Salem, was equally thankful for her constituents’ votes.
“I am very thankful that the voters in West Salem supported the bond and its continued investment in our community,” Varney said. “The passage of the bond measure by a large majority city-wide tells me that voters trust the city of Salem to do the right thing and that they value the infrastructure and services the city of Salem provides.”
For a the latest update of ballot tallies, go to the Polk County Clerk’s elections results page online at www.co.polk.or.us/clerk/general-election-results-november-8-2022.
Here’s a closer look at the local race results as of Nov. 9:
City of Dallas
Mayor
Ken Woods, Jr. – Votes: 3,804, 56.18%
Brian Dalton – 2,895, 42.76%
Total votes cast: 6,771
City of Independence Mayor
John McArdle – 2,150, 72.17%
Jon Herber, Sr. – 811, 27.22%
Total votes cast: 2,979
City of Independence, Council Member, Position 1
Shannon Corr 1,467, 58.26%
Leslee Ellis 1,020, 40.51%
Total votes cast: 2,518
City of Independence, Council Member, Position 2
Marilyn Morton – 1,528, 60.20%
Matt Henscheid – 986, 38.85%
Total votes cast: 2,538
City of Independence, Council Member, Position 4
Kate Schwarzler – 1,340, 53.34%
Brandi Mendoza – 1,146, 45.62%
Total votes cast: 2,512
City of Salem $300 million Community Capital Improvements Bond
Yes – 65.16%
No – 34.84%
Polk Soil and Water Conservation District, Director, Zone 2
Lindsay McClary – 14,422, 59.59%
David Simmons 9,601 39.67%
Total votes cast: 24,201
Polk Soil and Water Conservation District, Director, At Large 2 position
Donna Champeau – 13,580, 55.23%
John (Jock) Dalton – 10,851, 44.13%
Total Votes Cast – 24,586
City of Falls City - Measure No: 27-136
Five-Year local option levy for fire and emergency operations
Yes – 239, 57.18%
No – 179, 42.82%
Total votes cast: 418
