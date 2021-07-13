Itemizer-Observer

MONMOUTH — The Monmouth City Council voted July 6 to allow Bird e-Scooter to operate in the city. The three-wheel devices will be capable of speeds up to 24 miles per hour.

City Manager Marty Wine will be in charge of issuing licenses, which will have to be renewed every two years. An operator will have to be at least 16 years old and will not be allowed to use the scooter within a city park.

Bird e-Scooter will be charged an initial license fee of $500 and a $200 renewal fee for each two-year term thereafter. The ride fee will be 5 cents and is intended to help address future parking, helmet and other safety issues, and safe travel infrastructure.

The council on June 15 approved first reading of a proposed ordinance to regulate the means of local transportation. The ordinance regulates use of the scooters, stand-up motor-assisted vehicles. No one would be allowed to provide e-scooters as a business in Monmouth without being licensed.

Also on the June 15 agenda was a resolution to create two-hour parking areas in downtown Monmouth.

The two-hour parking limit has been recommended by staff for the south side of Jackson Street between Warren Street and Monmouth Avenue. Russ Cooper, public works director, said it was requested by the Doughnut Bar, a food cart business seeking two short-duration parking stalls fronting the 100 block of Jackson Street West.

Installation of two-hour parking signs has been estimated to cost $1,100.

Councilor John Oberst noted that Monmouth has a history of not usually enforcing parking signs. City Recorder Phyllis Bolman said staffers had discussed enforcement but did not have a plan in place. Councilor Beltz suggested making room in the next city budget for enforcement.

“It will impact park users,” Councilor Jon Carey said, “So let’s keep an eye on that.”

The council approved the resolution.

On July 6, the council authorized Wine to start issuing general obligation bonds in August to help finance replacing City Hall. A ballot measure for a new City Hall was approved May 18. The sale is expected to result in a levy of 19 cents per $1,000 assessed value over a 30-year repayment. It is not known when construction will start.

The council on June 15 approved an interfund loan, not to exceed $10,000, from the general fund to the general obligation bond fund, was approved to keep the bond fund in positive balance based on fiscal year 2020-21 total appropriations. It is to be repaid without interest to the general fund within one year.

In other business, the council:

Approved board and commission positions, the council approved requested reappointments for: Arts and Culture Commission: Tracy Arras, Ellen Osborn; Historic Commission: Lori Albert, James Manson, Bob Edgar; Library Board: Carol Harding, Bill Horner; Parks and Recreation Board: Mark Medel, Margaret Johnson; Senior Advisory Board: Melissa Cannon, Jeanne Dean; and Tree Advisory Board: Lori Albert, Gordon Taylor. In addition, the council approved Emily Mentzer’s application for the Monmouth Engaged University Connections Committee.

Heard from Mayor Cecilia Koontz that Salem Health, which acquired Willamette Valley Physicians last year, plans to remodel and reopen Independence Clinic, which was closed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Approved no-parking signs on Madrona Avenue immediately east of Pacific Avenue South (Highway 99W). The no-parking signs will be on the north side of Madrona 90 feet from the intersection and the south side of Madrona 30 feet from the intersection.