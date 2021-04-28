Trammart News Service

INDEPENDENCE — Of all the ways to characterize the Ella Curran Food Bank — often called a lifeline by many residents — referring to it as a scientific model probably hasn’t ever happened.

Yet in many ways this food bank, at a shopping strip north of downtown on Main Street, is very much a microcosm of the kind of non-profit food distribution that’s occurring nationwide.

The Ella Curran Food Bank serves a broad economic spectrum, including a segment that hasn’t previously used a food bank. Overall demand is significantly higher than ever. And, just like food banks across the country, it’s become the city’s most visible sign of a safety net.

Hundreds of food boxes have been delivered on Fridays in the parking lot at Independence Cinema Cartloads of food are given away continually at the pantry, which has maintained a socially-distanced personal touch despite COVID.

“Nearly everyone knows someone who has used the food bank or they, themselves, have received food,” observed Patty Nevue, director of the Ella Curran Food Bank.

From young families to multi-generational ones, from the ranks of the newly employed to long-time retirees, from homeless to middle class households, “the list and stories go on,” she said.

Echoes of the 2008 recession are being recognized.

“I do think the state will experience, similar to the Great Recession, a greater prevalence of food insecurity and similar long-term ramifications due to the current economic downturn from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Arielle Schoblom, who conducted research on food insecurity during the recession as a student at Oregon State University (OSU). She now works for an international firm that provides an array of consulting and regulatory services.

At the time of her study, the poor became even more impoverished, and households that had never lacked money for food suddenly couldn’t afford to buy groceries.

The parallels don’t end there: without food banks, many would have had far worse outcomes. Schoblom’s findings show food insecurity rose more than 13% at the time of her study.

After the effects of the Great Recession abated, the food-insecurity rate declined to about 10%. However, in 2020, the numbers shot up again, this time to 25%, according to Mark Edwards, a sociology professor at OSU and director of the university’s Policy Analysis Laboratory. Edwards, who supervised Schoblom’s research, pointed out that collaborative efforts — some derived from the hard lessons of the Great Recession — led to better current coordination among state agencies and non-profit programs.

“I suspect things are beginning now to improve,” Edwards said.

Pantry visits at Ella Curran, which are averaging between 180 to more than 300 visits monthly and serve between 800 to 2,400 people per month, allow anyone to load up a grocery cart filled with a variety of food, including meat, dairy products, fresh produce, canned fruits and vegetables, pasta, rice and cereal, Nevue said.

The group working there this past week — two women fairly new to the area, and two who have had years of experience with the food bank — were operating at a pace with the intensity of carhops at a busy drive-in diner.

Jan Burks and Robin Puccetti, longtime volunteers at Ella Curran, both said they’ve witnessed in a personal way the hard-hitting toll the economy has taken on many who arrive at the storefront site.

“People say they don’t know what they would do without this, and many have never used a food bank before,” Burks said.

“A lot of those people need a boost, to get through a rough spot,” agreed Puccetti.

Anne Johnson, a new member who recently relocated to Independence, said she values being so directly involved in providing food, and doing so at a place where the impact is so immediately apparent. Being part of a team is rewarding, too — a team she considers as dedicated and high functioning “as players on a basketball court.”

Loretta Pecchioni, another relative newcomer, recalled that her father helped run a food bank in her home state of Kansas.

“I do this because it makes me feel good,” she said.

One recent challenge was trying to give away black tomatoes, which looked plump and ripe but oddly dark. In the end, trust in the food bank prevailed, and the tomatoes disappeared from the shelves.

What is the impact of all this food-dispensing? It’s likely good for the local economy. A few years ago, a study on two of the largest food banks in the Pacific Northwest showed that — among 730 families served there — the savings for each household translated into about $2,700 spending on other necessities, according to James McCafferty, who oversaw the study at Western Washington University’s Center of Economic and Business Research.

A correlation between crime and hunger also has been noted in studies on food stamp programs, McCafferty observed. However, it isn’t yet known whether the rise in crime is directly tied to food shortages or the way in which food insecurity may be linked to changes in criminal behavior.

“These are good questions but not ones that can be answered without the passing of more time,” said McCafferty, adding that “There are significant data lags.”

Statistics from the Independence Police Department suggest the pandemic has had an effect on criminal activity, specifically “disorderly conduct.” It ticked up substantially in 2020 — the year of the pandemic — compared with the previous two years.

Communities are more resilient when they have more control of their food system, explained Megan Schneider, a member of Portland State University’s adjunct faculty who farms not far from where she teaches her course in food sustainability.

“The shorter the steps to getting food, the better,” she said.

One way to improve food availability could be to provide means for farms to deliver produce directly, without involving a food bank, she said. However, local farmers who have donated to the Ella Curran Food Bank say it’s a smoothly run operation with easy ways to connect.

The Bermudez Family Farm LLC, one of those donors, has been working with the food bank “for as long as I can remember,” said Malinda Bermudez, whose family grows both fruits and vegetables on land south of Independence and near Monmouth.

The excess produce, from zucchini to blackberries, has a fresh quality that’s apparently so recognizable to certain users of the food bank that she’s been thanked by a few of them when she’s been seen in town, Bermudez recalled.

That’s not too surprising — another common factor shared by food banks is the positive visibility they confer to communities they serve. In fact, at a time when food banks offer hope and help in the pandemic, they’re becoming more widely perceived as important town assets, according to the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research.

Ella Curran Food Bank