DALLAS — Improvements at the crosswalk on East Ellendale Avenue near the Dallas Walmart that has occasionally disrupted traffic should be complete in a few weeks.

The project, mostly paid for by the Oregon Department of Transportation, will make the crosswalk, which crosses Ellendale between the driveway to Walmart and Uglow Avenue, more visible to drivers.

Michael Peirce, city of Dallas project manager and inspector, said the work is scheduled to end by Sept. 12, but it’s anticipated that the work will be finished before that date.

The contractor will install a rectangular rapid flashing beacon system — flashing LED lights — at the crosswalk to draw drivers’ attention to pedestrians using the crosswalk.

“We are waiting for the RRFB system to be delivered to the contractor,” Peirce said. “Once this has been delivered, the system will be assembled and installed.”

Peirce said the installation may cause more traffic disruption.

“Depending on how the electrician prefers to install the system, there may be a minimal traffic delay to place the RRFB,” he said.

The total project cost is estimated to be $153,938. ODOT’s Bike and Pedestrian Program provided the city with a grant of $150,000.