Caitlin Escobar

Caitlin Escobar, a Teacher on Special Assignment (TOSA), is the Intervention Specialist at Monmouth Elementary School

 Photo by Anne Scheck

Learning loss was one devastating effect on public education during the pandemic and, in Central District 13J, the impact on student math performance in elementary grades was dealt what appears to be an unprecedented blow. However, an innovative way of tracking math skills in these students was introduced last year – and shared in a special report by a teacher new to the district, who stepped into the role of “intervention specialist.”

Her name is Caitlin Escobar, and the value of the approach she’s demonstrated has earned the admiration of other teachers and parents, according to reactions following results she presented this past spring during a visit by the school board to Monmouth Elementary School. By using assessment data to pinpoint each student’s development in math proficiency throughout the year, Escobar has been able to provide information for tailoring ways to help individual students move forward.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.