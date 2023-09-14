Learning loss was one devastating effect on public education during the pandemic and, in Central District 13J, the impact on student math performance in elementary grades was dealt what appears to be an unprecedented blow. However, an innovative way of tracking math skills in these students was introduced last year – and shared in a special report by a teacher new to the district, who stepped into the role of “intervention specialist.”
Her name is Caitlin Escobar, and the value of the approach she’s demonstrated has earned the admiration of other teachers and parents, according to reactions following results she presented this past spring during a visit by the school board to Monmouth Elementary School. By using assessment data to pinpoint each student’s development in math proficiency throughout the year, Escobar has been able to provide information for tailoring ways to help individual students move forward.
Showing how to use this data to individually identify student progress, she’s able to provide specific steps to help students learn – to enable them to catch up and, ultimately, to be successful. This isn’t only important to students, but such support helps teachers, too, lowering the risk of burnout as they see, from periodic measurements, the difference they are making. The program is called “FastBridge” and Escobar’s official title is “teacher on special assignment” or TOSA, as an intervention specialist.
Trammart News, as part of an “Emerging Leader” series, asked Escobar to describe these methods, how tracking the data helps target areas of need and how specific types of intervention can make significant leaps in learning. With careful explanation and in simple terms, she provided a description of the program, which appears to hold great promise for young math learners.
TN: Can you start with the basics, which all seem fairly new? And very successful, so far.
Escobar: We started with our district-wide assessment program, FastBridge. Students K-5 take the assessment three times a year: fall, winter, and spring. What this does is give us a picture of how they are performing compared to other students in the district, the state, as well as nationally. We look at these scores to see growth throughout the year.
TN: I watched graphs on a screen during a school visit that seemed to show remarkable progress, which seemed to be tracked by periodic testing. How does it work?
Escobar: At the beginning of the year, we can identify which students have lagging skills, and thus need more support and intervention in both reading and math. I met with classroom teachers at the various grade levels to look at the students that were performing below the 40th percentile in terms of achievement. Based on that list we identified which 15-20 students across the grade level would most benefit from additional interventions.
TN: For mathematics?
Escobar: Yes, this is math specifically. We have an additional intervention teacher for reading, who is incredible. My hope with interventions is that I can give students what they need so they can be successful with their classroom teacher, and peers.
TN: What was the procedure?
Escobar: Once I have the list of students, I give them an assessment that I created that is based off the common core state standards. Using the results from that assessment I was able to see what specific skills the students were missing. In math, all the skills build off on one another, so if the student is not understanding adding, they aren’t ready to learn multiplication or division. By focusing on the skills in previous grades that the students haven’t mastered, we were able to fill some of the gaps that they needed in order to be successful with their grade-level curriculum.
TN: Can you explain that, in simple terms?
Escobar: Good teaching is built from assessments. Teachers learn in undergraduate programs that “assessment drives instruction.” By knowing how well students understand the current material we know if we need to move on to the next topic, or go back and review, etc. Intervention is no different.
After teaching a topic, for example two-digit adding with re-grouping, I would have my students complete a short assessment. Then I can sort those students into three basic categories: students who get it and are ready for the next thing, students who are making small mistakes that can easily be identified and addressed, and a third group that is still not understanding and will need to be re-taught with different strategies. The groups are ever-evolving and dynamic to meet the individual needs of the students.
TN: What are some common problems?
Escobar: With every standard there are common misunderstandings that students have. In the case of re-grouping, it might be that they are making errors with their fact fluency, or maybe are struggling with the idea of place value. By analyzing student work, we can see the errors that they are making and adjust our teaching accordingly. Students who are still struggling with the concept would then need reteaching. But not just reteaching the same way -- finding a new strategy that they may understand better. I love to share with students the toolbox analogy: you don’t just use a hammer to fix every problem in your house. Sometimes you need a wrench, sometimes a screwdriver. Math is the same way: by having flexible thinking and a variety of strategies in your “toolbox” you can find a way that works best for your brain. With the way my intervention worked, I was able to pull those groups of kids to be able to meet their individual needs.
TN: During your presentation last year, one of your fellow teachers told me you are admired for being such a skilled “numbers cruncher.” What does that mean, exactly?
Escobar: As I mentioned, when looking at helping students reach growth it’s important to look at all the different types of data so we can see how our instruction is affecting student learning. Teachers are constantly using information from our students to be able to adapt our lessons and activities that will meet the needs of our students. And yes, I do love looking at numbers and data, I find it really interesting. But it’s also important to remember that these are kids that are amazing and have so many skills and lives outside of the classroom. It’s important to recognize them as a whole child and not just a number on a spreadsheet.
TN: You are known for being tuned in to learning, a great compliment. This may be an educational term I don’t understand. Can you clarify it, too?
Escobar: Sometimes it’s formal assessments -- like tests or presentations -- sometimes it’s one question on a classwork assignment, and sometimes it’s about looking out at our students and seeing if they “get it.” You can tell a lot by student facial expressions and body language if they are engaged and learning the material. Teachers make thousands of decisions a day. We have to adapt and change our lessons all day long to meet our students’ needs and help them reach their goals.
TN: Did your approach use benchmarks and then tailor exercises to help students reach goals?
Escobar: Our benchmarks are based on national and state level norms and standards. When we look at our assessment tools, like FastBridge, we can see how our students compare to other students at that same grade level. My main goal with students is growth: are we able to make up ground when students are behind?
TN: Are these methods being widely used now?
Escobar: Classroom teachers are doing this on a much wider scale with their classroom of students. They are constantly looking at assessment results in order to be able to meet the needs of their students, which is part of what makes teaching challenging, and exciting. It’s never the same and we are constantly having to adapt our instruction.
TN: You mentioned the FastBridge program, a three-times-a-year assessment, but you also seem to be constantly honing in, in an individualized way, according to the results you presented last spring. How do you do that?
Escobar: I’m not just going to use one classroom activity to determine if a student is passing or failing, but I will use how they do on that assignment to adapt and change my instruction for the next activity. I use a lot of backward planning: starting with the assessment and asking “what do students need to know and be able to do to achieve this particular goal” then I design and plan lessons that meet those particular needs.
TN: It sounds like quite a challenge.
Escobar: If a student is two years behind in reading, it’s not enough to just make growth, we have to make aggressive growth in order to get them caught up. And that takes all of us: teachers, instructional assistants, administration, and especially parents and the kids themselves. We are a team and it’s a team effort.
TN: I may have a personal bias because writers generally aren’t known for excelling at math. I certainly wasn’t. However, the reasoning power and ability to apply that kind of numbers logic really helped my own brain. So, I am always optimistic when I see children who learn the same ...
Escobar: Math
instruction can be a scary thing. We didn’t grow up with the Common Core standards and there was a definite learning shift that had to happen when they were implemented. Our math instruction is much more focused on WHY the strategies work rather than “just solve it.”
We really want our students to be problem solvers, thinkers, and to be able to justify and explain their reasoning. I think that is a really powerful thing that we are doing in classrooms now and will help kids no matter what field they want to pursue after high school. Not everything equates to a grade.
TN: I know it takes a special teacher like you to develop this approach, and it seems you have made it pretty systematic, a procedure that’s implemented fairly seamlessly.
Escobar: I’m really thankful to have supportive administration and fellow teachers that support me and allow me to do this work. I’m looking forward to adopting a math curriculum in the next couple years because I believe that having a research-based program (along with the support for teachers in learning that new curriculum) is incredibly important. We have incredible educators in CSD and I love working with them and supporting them every day.
TN: Your method looks really successful. Are you piloting it? Why isn’t it more widely used?
Escobar: It can be very labor intensive and with continued budget-cuts for districts across the country, it makes positions like mine incredibly unique. I love that the district has included TOSA positions because it helps us be able to support students and teachers.
