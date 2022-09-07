Dog days

INDEPENDENCE -- It’s a five-year anniversary in Independence for Bob Miller, who has been walking the pathways by the Willamette River in an effort to help his dog, Baggins, stay healthy. Baggins is a Bouvier des Flandes, a special breed known for its shaggy weatherproof coat, bearded face and all-around good nature. Bouviers are very hard-working but so gentle-spirited that they can do anything in a pasture or barnyard but milk the cows, according to the American Kennel Club. This is one reason why Miller became concerned about Baggins. The big canine became something of a morning mascot downtown -- and was on the receiving end of many treats. Baggins developed an early addiction to lemon cookies from the Ovenbird Bakery on Main Street. “This is why we started taking long walks, for weight control,” Miller said. Five years after the four-to-five mile daily walks began, Miller has lost 20 pounds, which really wasn’t the goal. “The exercise was for him,” Miller said. However, Baggins hasn’t reduced the girth for which he has become known. Miller, however, is quite a bit slimmer, he conceded.

