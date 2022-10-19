Enlightened Theatrics in collaboration with Salem’s Historic Grand Theatre presents Seussical The Musical.
This family-friendly musical brings to life favorite Dr. Seuss characters, including Horton the Elephant, The Cat in the Hat, Gertrude McFuzz, Lazy Mayzie and a little boy with a big imagination – Jojo. The colorful characters transport us from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus to the invisible world of the Whos. On their journeys, these characters face many obstacles, but through the power of friendship, loyalty, family, and community, they work together and emerge triumphant.
