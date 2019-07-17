INDEPENDENCE/MONMOUTH — Fifth grade enrollment at Ash Creek Elementary and second grade at Monmouth Elementary are closed for the 2019-20 school year, according to a Central School District news release.

Students who are not currently attending those schools/grade levels will not be allowed to transition to such placement.

“The district is closing specific grade levels to support the continued learning and growth of students due to large enrollment within the grade levels,” Jennifer Kubista, CSD superintendent, said in the news release.

Enrollment will continue to be closed for elementary students and middle school students who live outside of the Central School District boundaries.

Any incoming students in the identified grade levels at Ash Creek and Monmouth who live in the district boundaries will have the ability to enroll at Independence Elementary School.

“The district will continue to monitor enrollment through August and September as several grade levels across all three elementary buildings are on watch as we continue to monitor class size,” Kubista said.

Further adjustments may be made as Central School District heads into the 2019-20 school year.